"My little partner in crime" - Hardik Pandya shares adorable photograph featuring his son Agastya

Team India's talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently in Alur, Bengaluru, for the Men in Blue's preparatory camp for the upcoming 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

The cricket star took to his Instagram handle on Monday, August 28, to share a sweet picture with his three-year-old son, Agastya. Hardik also mentioned that he was missing his little one a lot.

Captioning the post, Hardik wrote:

"My little partner in crime 🥰 Miss you more with each second ❤️❤️."

Hardik was last seen in action earlier this month during India's five-match T20I series against West Indies. He suffered his maiden series loss as captain after the Men in Maroon completed a 3-2 victory in the 20-over leg of the tour.

Hardik Pandya retained as vice-captain of India's ODI team for Asia Cup 2023

Prior to the announcement of India's Asia Cup 2023 squad, there were a number of reports claiming that senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah would replace Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain of the ODI team.

However, the speculation around India's vice-captaincy came to an end as Hardik was named Rohit Sharma's deputy for the ODI continental showpiece. The all-rounder will be a pivotal cog for the side in the tournament.

Hardik has been a mainstay in India's white-ball teams, given his ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball. With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 right around the corner, he will want to gather some momentum by doing well in the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).