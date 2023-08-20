Nat Sciver-Brunt's 5 best performances in international cricket

Nat Sciver-Brunt possesses versatile skills across the board. After consistent performances for Surrey in the County Championship during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, she earned her spot in the England squad for the 2013 series versus Pakistan.

The 31-year-old made an immediate impact on the international stage as she claimed figures of 3 for 28, leading to her being named the Player of the Match in only her second ODI appearance.

She also became the first English cricketer, male or female, to achieve a hat-trick in a T20I match against New Zealand. Her batting improved dramatically and she played a pivotal role in England's middle-order during the 2013 Ashes series, boasting an impressive batting average of 100.00.

On that note, let's take a look at Nat Sciver-Brunt's five finest performances in international cricket.

#5 52* off 38, 2nd semi-final, 2018 T20 World Cup

Nat Sciver-Brunt stepped up

In the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup's second semi-final against India at North Sound, Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 52 off a mere 38 balls. India Women, were knocked over for 112 in 19.3 overs.

England did not get off to a bright start either as openers Tammy Beaumont (1) and Danni Wyatt (8) departed early. Nevertheless, Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones (53* off 47) combined brilliantly, accumulating an unbroken 92-run partnership for the third wicket. This partnership propelled England Women into the final.

#4 51 off 68, 2017 World Cup final

Sciver-Brunt played a crucial role

In the 2017 Women's World Cup final held at Lord's, Nat Sciver-Brunt stepped up once again for England as she scored 51 runs from 68 deliveries, leading her team to a nine-run victory over India.

England, having won the toss, opted to bat first, but none of the other batters barring Sciver-Brunt got going as they were restricted to 228 for 7.

Although the batting lineup faced a stumble after an initially promising start, finding themselves at 63/3, the partnership of Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Taylor (45 off 62) revitalized the innings by adding 83 runs for the fourth wicket.

#3 148* off 121, 2022 World Cup final

A valiant effort was not enough

It's quite rare for a side to end up on the losing side when one of the batters smacks 148 runs off 121 balls. However, for Nat Sciver-Brunt, her outstanding performance couldn't save England from a defeat in the 2022 Women's World Cup final against Australia in Christchurch.

England's decision to field first after winning the toss backfired as Australia piled up 356/5 in their 50 overs. Alyssa Healy led the charge with a powerful 170 off 138 balls, with Rachael Haynes (68 off 93) and Beth Mooney (62 off 47) adding crucial half-centuries.

In pursuit of this challenging total, Sciver-Brunt stepped up with a stunning assault, but lack of support from the other end meant England fell well short of the target in the end.

#2 169*, Only Test match, Taunton

Sciver-Brunt was the best batter on display

This was the one-off Test match between England and South Africa and once again, it was Nat Sciver-Brunt who was the key player. South Africa were knocked over for 284 in their first innings.

The elegant batter led England's response with an unbeaten 169 as England piled up 417 for 8 when they declared their innings. However, some inclement weather and good resistance from South Africa saw them hold on to a draw as Sciver-Brunt was adjudged Player of the Match.

#1 129 off 111, 2017 World Cup

She dominated 2017 Women's world cup

Nat Sciver-Brunt dominated the 2017 Women's World Cup and slammed her second century as England stormed into the semi-final courtesy of a 75-run win over New Zealand in Derby.

Along with Tammy Beaumont, Sciver-Brunt added 170 runs in 27 overs and brought England back on track. Sciver-Brunt smashed 129 off 111 deliveries and powered England to 284 in their 50 overs.

England's spin bowlers then stepped up as Alex Hartley's standout performance of 3 for 43 played a key role in stifling New Zealand's attempt.