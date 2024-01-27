"New member in Jhaadu party"- Top 10 funny memes as England's Bazball helps them take a 126-run lead on day 3 of 1st Test vs India

England breathed life into the first Test against India with a spirited batting performance on day three at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. At stumps, they had managed to take a lead of 126 runs after dominating the proceedings.

Team India began day two on an overnight score of 421/7, looking to extend their lead beyond England's reach. Part-time spinner Joe Root dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (86) and Jasprit Bumrah of consecutive deliveries early to provide a great start for the visiting side. Rehan Ahmed then cleaned up Axar Patel (44) in the next over to bundle India out for 436.

England began their second innings with a deficit of 190 runs. Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) gave them a brisk start with a 45-run opening partnership in 9.2 overs. After Ashwin dismissed Crawley, Ollie Pope walked in at number three and built a 68-run partnership with Duckett.

Just as things looked gloomy for India, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett and Joe Root in quick succession with a sensational reverse swing bowling spell. Ollie Pope continued playing exceptionally at one end and spearheaded England's phenomenal comeback in the Test with a memorable century.

Ben Foakes (34) supported him gallantly as the duo helped the visiting team in taking a decent lead. Rehan Ahmed (16*) was at the crease along with Ollie Pope (148*) at stumps with England ending the day on 316/6.

The action that unfolded on day three of the first Test between India and England entertained cricket fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We are very happy with the lead"- England opener Zak Crawley after day 3 of 1st Test vs India

After the conclusion of the play on day three, England opener Zak Crawley said that they were satisfied with their performance and the lead they secured. Reflecting on the day's play, Crawley said:

"We are very happy with the lead. It was a fantastic knock by Ollie. We have to set up a big total for India to chase down in the fourth innings. The plan was only to bat normally, play it as we see it. I don't think much changed for me. (On Ashwin dismissing him both times in the match)He bowled a nice ball today, he's allowed to do that, but nothing changes for me."

He continued:

"Ollie was fantastic today. The reverse sweep is a good way to put bowlers off their lines and lengths, and we use them quite well. Rehan is an amazing talent- he has an excellent bat swing and is quite confident."

Do you think England will win the match after dominating proceedings on day three? Let us know your views in the comments section.

