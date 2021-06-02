New Zealand's top 3 Test wins in England

The English summer promises to be an action-packed affair with New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan all slated to tour the nation. The season is set to feature eight Tests, six ODIs, and six T20Is.

New Zealand's assignment begins with a two-Test series against England. The Kiwis will then play India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

Although New Zealand's home conditions are similar to that of England, they have won only five Tests on English soil. The current team, led by Kane Williamson, will look to improve their record this summer.

On that note, here are New Zealand's top three Test victories in England.

#1 England vs New Zealand at Trent Bridge, 1986

Richard Hadlee: New Zealand's finest was at his best against England in 1986.

Although New Zealand won their first-ever Test against England in 1983, they couldn't click the series.

The Kiwis had to wait another three years to win a series against England. After a draw in the first Test, New Zealand won the toss at Trent Bridge and invited England to bat first. New Zealand's finest-ever all-rounder Richard Hadlee finished with figures of 6/80 as the hosts managed only 256.

New Zealand got to a commanding total of 413 in their first innings, thanks to a brilliant century by John Bracewell. There were handy contributions from Richard Hadlee (68) and John Wright (58) as well.

Hadlee returned to torment England once again and picked up 4/60 in the third innings. New Zealand chased down a mere 74 runs in the fourth innings to emerge victorious.

The Kiwis won the series 1-0 after drawing the third Test.

#2 England vs New Zealand at the Oval, 1999

England celebrate the dismissal of Roger Twose, but it was New Zealand who prevailed at the end of the game

New Zealand played England in a four-Test series after the 1999 World Cup.

While England pulled off a miracle win in the first Test at Edgbaston, New Zealand dominated the rest of the series. Going into the fourth Test at the Oval, the series was evenly poised at 1-1.

In the first innings, Stephen Fleming played a determined knock of 66*, while a young Daniel Vettori also scored 51 off 48 balls to help New Zealand reach 236.

Chris Cairns was relentless against England in the Summer of '99

Chris Cairns then ran through the English middle-order, dismissing the likes of Graham Thorpe, Nasser Hussain, and Mark Ramprakash to return with figures of 5/31. New Zealand secured a vital first-innings lead of 83 runs.

Chris Cairns was in full flow with the bat in the game

But New Zealand were in troubled waters at 39/6 when Chris Cairns walked in to bat in their second innings. He played a blistering knock of 80 to help his side post 162.

England, who needed 246 runs for victory, couldn't deal with Dion Nash (4/39), Daniel Vettori (2/36), and Shayne O'Connor (2/32). New Zealand won the game by 83 runs and cliched the series by a 2-1 margin.

#3 England vs New Zealand at Headingley, 2015

New Zealand celebrates after taking the final wicket at Headingley

New Zealand suffered a defeat in the first Test at Lord's, despite being in the game for a long time. However, New Zealand didn't give up on their much-touted aggressive brand of cricket for the remainder of the series.

Although the visitors' first innings in the second Test at Headingley lasted just 72.1 overs, they did manage to score 350 runs, with Luke Ronchi top-scoring with 88 off only 70 balls.

Luke Ronchi took the initiative away from England with his fearless batting

England also scored 350 runs in their first innings before BJ Watling's hundred helped New Zealand set the hosts a target of 455.

Batting last, England couldn't even come close to the total and were bundled out for just 255 runs, courtesy of some good bowling by the Kiwi spinners. New Zealand shared the trophy with England.