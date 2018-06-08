5 things New Zealand achieved under Mike Hesson

Hesson is undoubtedly the man behind Kiwi cricket's success in recent times

Mike Hesson attending his last press-conferenceb

Mike Hesson, the man who helped steer the Black Caps to new heights in all three formats, has decided to step down from the head-coaching role of the country in order to take a break from the rigours of international cricket, and to spend more time with his family. After six successful years in the role, Hesson said he no longer felt confident of fully committing to the role for another 12 months, and thought it better to make the decision now rather than later.

“This job requires 100 percent commitment and is all consuming,” he said. “I know what’s required over the next 12 months, but if I’m honest, I don’t feel I have the capacity to give the job what it deserves."

Hesson has the unique distinction of being New Zealand's longest serving coach. Known for his extremely calm and composed demeanor, he is also famous for his motivational skills and team management techniques. From his famous run-in with Ross Taylor, a key member of the Black Caps over the past decade, to then going on to get the best out of him, especially in recent times, Hesson has worked his magic over the last half-a-dozen years. The Kiwi, who once also coached the Argentina national cricket team has decided to call it quits, and going out on top.

As the cricketing fraternity bids farewell to one of the most successful cricket coaches of recent times, here is taking a look at the biggest achievements that Hesson has brought for the Kiwis.

Trent Boult in action

#1. New Zealand’s first-ever series win (in any format) in South Africa.

The Kiwis toured South Africa from 18 December 2012 to 25 January 2013, Hesson's first assignment to South Africa as New Zealand coach. The tour consisted of two test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is. Having meekly surrendered the T20I series and Test Series to the hosts, the Kiwis had nothing to lose as they outplayed themselves from previous occasions by winning the first two matches of the ODI series, claiming their first ever series win on South African soil. New Zealand were led by Brendon McCullum and fielded a side that was devoid of a few key players including Ross Taylor and Jesse Ryder. Kane Williamson, who has established his presence in international cricket by now, was one of the biggest finds of the series, with a match-wining knock of 145 off 136 balls in the first game.