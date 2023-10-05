New Zealand's 3 biggest wins in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup 

New Zealand head into the 2023 ODI World Cup as one of the underdogs as per usual. Their bilateral series prowess in the recent past may not speak loud, but the cricketing world is quite familiar with their ability to crank things up when it comes to an ICC event.

The Blackcaps have had several obstacles in the lead-up to the World Cup, particularly in the injury department. Skipper Kane Williamson only has a couple of warm-up matches under his belt after sustaining a major injury in the opening contest of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Furthermore, the likes of Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, and Mitchell Santner have also battled injuries, with Bracewell being ruled out of the tournament completely.

In 2023, New Zealand have played ODI bilateral series' against the likes of Pakistan (twice), India, England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In total, out of the 20 matches that the Kiwis have played this year, they have managed to win eight fixtures, with one being washed out.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, they toured England and Bangladesh for a four-match and a three-match ODI series, respectively.

On that note, let us take a look at New Zealand's three biggest wins in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup.

#1 England vs New Zealand (1st ODI; Sophia Gardens, Cardiff)

New Zealand were down and out at the beginning of the tour of England, having lost the first two T20Is. However, they made a strong comeback to level the four-match series and carried some of the momentum into the ODI rubber as well.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the visitors dealt with an opening onslaught from Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan as well as fifties from the returning Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, and skipper Jos Buttler. England ended up scoring 291-5 in the first innings.

Devon Conway led the charge for his side in the run chase with a brilliant hundred. The visitors were in a little trouble at 117-2, but another hundred in England by Daryl Mitchell resulted in a mammoth unbeaten partnership for the third wicket. The Blackcaps ended up chasing down the total with more than four overs to spare.

Conway scored 111 runs off 121 deliveries while Daryl Mitchell ended up with 118 runs off just 91 deliveries, striking as many as seven sixes.

#2 Bangladesh vs New Zealand (2nd ODI; Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka)

New Zealand got the prized opportunity to test themselves in subcontinent conditions in the lead-up to the World Cup. The Blackcaps, led by Lockie Ferguson, had an eventful series, winning by a 2-0 margin.

Following the washout of the first ODI, the two sides locked horns in the second ODI, where New Zealand opted to bat after winning the toss.

The Blackcaps recovered from 36-3 courtesy of a partnership between Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell. The lower-middle order also chipped in with some valuable runs to help New Zealand post 254 runs on the board.

Ish Sodhi then made the most of the conditions on offer to end up with figures of 6-39. Bangladesh collapsed from 60-1 to 90-5 in quick time, and in the end, were bundled out for just 168 runs, handing the Blackcaps a comfortable 86-run win.

#3 Bangladesh vs New Zealand (3rd ODI; Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka)

The three-match series was still on the line ahead of the final contest since New Zealand only had a 1-0 lead after two matches played.

Bangladesh opted to bat first but were pegged back by early strikes by the opposition pacers. The hosts were reduced to 8-2 with both the opening batters walking back to the pavilion in quick time.

Skipper Najmul Shanto was the lone man standing as he scored a valiant 76 runs off 84 deliveries. The middle order displayed little resistance as Bangladesh were bowled out for just 171 runs in 34.3 overs in the first innings.

In reply, the visitors comfortably chased down the total in 34.5 overs and seven wickets to spare, on the back of fifties from Will Young and Henry Nicholls to wrap up the series with a game in hand.

Will the Blackcaps continue their momentum from the warm-up matches to defeat England in the opening encounter of the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.