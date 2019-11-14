New Zealand vs England 2019: Black Caps name 15-man squad for Test series; Lockie Ferguson earns maiden call-up

Lockie Ferguson has been rewarded for his stellar recent form

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is in line for a Test debut after being named in the hosts' 15-man squad to take on England in a two-match Test series starting November 21.

Ferguson has risen to prominence following a string of stellar displays in limited-overs cricket. He was New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in the World Cup earlier this year, finishing the tournament with 21 wickets to his name.

He also has an impressive resume in first-class cricket, having picked up 153 wickets in just 42 matches.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen was full of praise for the 28-year-old and believes he has the tools to succeed in the longest format of the game.

"There's no doubt Lockie has been knocking on the door for a while now and we're delighted to finally bring him into the Test fold. It's well documented he has raw pace, but he also possesses a quality bowling skillset and has proved his durability.

"Our pace bowling stocks are strong at the moment and we feel Lockie will add another dimension to the picture and will create some great competition."

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will return to captain the side after missing the T20I series due to a hip complaint.

Spinners Ajaz Patel and William Somerville, who impressed during the Kiwis' tour of Sri Lanka, have been omitted in favour of Todd Astle.

Mount Maunganui will host the first Test between the two teams and the action will then shift to Hamilton for the second game.

New Zealand 15-man squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk).