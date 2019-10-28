New Zealand vs England 2019 schedule: Complete time-table, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details
New Zealand will begin their 2019-20 home season against England. The two powerhouses will battle in a five-match T20I series which will be followed by a two-match Test series.
These two teams had last met in the final of the ICC World Cup, where England beat New Zealand via the boundary count rule. The Kiwis will look to the avenge that loss with a strong performance in the upcoming series.
The Black Caps had recently toured Sri Lanka, where they drew the Test series before winning the two-match T20I series 2-1. On the other hand, England failed to recapture the Ashes at home as the five-match Test series with Australia ended in a stalemate.
Both New Zealand and England will play a lot of T20I matches over the next few months, leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. The five T20Is will provide plenty of practice to both the teams as they aim to pull off a solid performance next year in Australia.
The hosts will miss the services of their skipper Kane Williamson in the T20I series as he is nursing a hip injury. Instead, Tim Southee will lead the New Zealand side against Eoin Morgan’s men.
As the grounds in New Zealand have relatively shorter boundaries, expect the likes of Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings to light up the pitch with their fireworks.
Here is the complete schedule of England’s tour of New Zealand 2019.
New Zealand vs England 2019 Schedule
T20I series fixtures
1st T20I: 1 November, 6:30 IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
2nd T20I: 3 November, 6:30 IST, Westpac Stadium, Wellington
3rd T20I: 5 November, 6:30 IST, Saxton Oval, Nelson
4th T20I: 8 November, 10:30 IST, McLean Park, Napier
5th T20I: 10 November, 6:30 IST, Eden Park, Auckland
Test series fixtures
1st Test : 21-25 November, 3:30 IST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
2nd Test : 29 November-3 December, 3:30 IST, Seddon Park, Hamilton
Broadcast details
New Zeland - SKY Sport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
India - Start Sports Network
Australia - Fox Sports
Bangladesh - GTV
Online streaming - Hot Star