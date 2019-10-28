New Zealand vs England 2019 schedule: Complete time-table, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

England v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand will begin their 2019-20 home season against England. The two powerhouses will battle in a five-match T20I series which will be followed by a two-match Test series.

These two teams had last met in the final of the ICC World Cup, where England beat New Zealand via the boundary count rule. The Kiwis will look to the avenge that loss with a strong performance in the upcoming series.

The Black Caps had recently toured Sri Lanka, where they drew the Test series before winning the two-match T20I series 2-1. On the other hand, England failed to recapture the Ashes at home as the five-match Test series with Australia ended in a stalemate.

England v Australia - 5th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Four

Both New Zealand and England will play a lot of T20I matches over the next few months, leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. The five T20Is will provide plenty of practice to both the teams as they aim to pull off a solid performance next year in Australia.

The hosts will miss the services of their skipper Kane Williamson in the T20I series as he is nursing a hip injury. Instead, Tim Southee will lead the New Zealand side against Eoin Morgan’s men.

Tim Southee (R)

As the grounds in New Zealand have relatively shorter boundaries, expect the likes of Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings to light up the pitch with their fireworks.

Here is the complete schedule of England’s tour of New Zealand 2019.

New Zealand vs England 2019 Schedule

T20I series fixtures

1st T20I: 1 November, 6:30 IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd T20I: 3 November, 6:30 IST, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

3rd T20I: 5 November, 6:30 IST, Saxton Oval, Nelson

4th T20I: 8 November, 10:30 IST, McLean Park, Napier

5th T20I: 10 November, 6:30 IST, Eden Park, Auckland

Test series fixtures

1st Test : 21-25 November, 3:30 IST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

2nd Test : 29 November-3 December, 3:30 IST, Seddon Park, Hamilton

Broadcast details

New Zeland - SKY Sport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

India - Start Sports Network

Australia - Fox Sports

Bangladesh - GTV

Online streaming - Hot Star