New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and England are scheduled to lock horns in the second Test of the two-match series on Friday, February 24. The Basin Reserve in Wellington will host the contest.

England, captained by Ben Stokes, took an attacking approach that helped them change the face of the cricket they played last year. They started 2023 on an equally dominating note as they beat the Blackcaps by 267 runs at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

James Anderson is aging like fine wine and at the age of 40, the fast bowler displaced Australia’s Pat Cummins as the No.1 ranked bowler in Tests. The veteran speedster picked up three wickets in the first innings followed by two in the second.

Anderson and Stuart Broad also became the most successful bowling pair in Tests after going past Australia’s Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne. Middle-order batter Harry Brook carried on from where he left off in Pakistan and scored 54 and 89 runs, respectively.

As far as the Kiwis are concerned, Tom Blundell played a stupendous knock of 138 runs off 181 balls, with the help of 19 fours and one six. Neil Wagner accounted for four wickets but was taken to the cleaners in the second innings.

New Zealand vs England Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test

Date and Time: February 24, 2022, Friday, 03.30 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

New Zealand vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Wellington has been a decent one for batting, but pacers will always have something to extract from the surface. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option for teams.

New Zealand vs England Weather Forecast

There are chances of rain on the first and second day of the Test. Conditions will be breezy and morning rains are expected. The heavens may also open up on Day 3. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

New Zealand vs England Probable XIs

New Zealand

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, and Blair Tickner.

England

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, and James Anderson.

New Zealand vs England Match Prediction

If there was no chance of rain, England would have been the firm favorites. But with rain in the picture, the visitors may not have enough time to force a result.

Prediction: Draw.

New Zealand vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

