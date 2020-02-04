×
New Zealand vs India 2020: 1st ODI, Hamilton | Prediction: Who will win the match?

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 04 Feb 2020, 08:54 IST

Will India avenge the World cup semi-final defeat?
Will India avenge the World cup semi-final defeat?





After a high-octane T20 series, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the ODI series. Even though the series ended with a scoreline of 0-5 in favour of India, New Zealand did give the Indian team a run for their money and the hosts will hope to get off to a winning start in the first ODI that will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton. 

Having said that, the Kiwis will be up against a formidable Indian ODI outfit that has been unstoppable in the recent past. The men in blue will be high on confidence after the T20 series where they clicked in every department. All the batsmen were among the runs making full use of small grounds and good batting conditions. The bowlers also played their part quite well. The team management will especially be pleased with the way the pacers took up the responsibility. 

And even though Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the entire New Zealand tour because of the injury that he sustained in the last T20 in Mount Maunganui, the Indian team looks a much stronger side.  

Talking about the hosts, the Kiwis failed to win crunch moments in the T20 series. Kane Williamson will yet again have a depleted bowling-attack to work with. In the absence of pace trio Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson, their bowling looks toothless. It will need something special from the new look pace attack of Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett to turn the tables on India. However, they will be happy to have Jimmy Neesham and Tom Latham back in the side. 

 

Who will win the match? 

Looking at the current form of both the sides, India will start as favourites to win the first ODI. It will take a herculean effort from the hosts to stop the Indian juggernaut. 

Also read: New Zealand vs India 2020 | 3 things to watch out for in the ODI series


Published 04 Feb 2020, 08:54 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul
