New Zealand vs India 2020: Hungry and raring Trent Boult has his eyes on Virat Kohli's wicket

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 18 Feb 2020, 12:19 IST

Trent Boult practising in the nets for the Wellington Test against India
Trent Boult is back in the thick of things and the left-arm pacer cannot wait to hit the ground running and get stuck in with the red ball at his disposal. After missing out the limited-overs leg of the series, Boult now wants to set the tone with the red ball and take out Virat Kohli. The Kiwi pacer said before the Wellington Test

“That’s personally why I play the game, to get guys like that (Kohli) out and test myself against them, so I can’t wait to get stuck in. But he’s an exceptional player. Everyone knows how great he is."

The conditions and the pitch in Wellington are quite helpful to the bowlers and Boult is licking his lips. He can get the ball to move in and this is what can be tricky for the Indian batsmen. He knows the conditions at Basin Reserve and expects at tough and testing game.

“I’m preparing for a solid wicket. It generally is very good here and goes the full distance (five days). I do enjoy playing here, the history that’s involved, and it’s going to be an exciting week building up. I can’t wait to get out there."

The Test cricketer in him wants to get out on the field and start getting the red ball to move around. He is also not thinking about the injury and the time lost, but wants to focus on the things at hand. 

"I am hungry to be here and can't wait to get back in the whites and get the red ball moving around." Boult said before signing off. The second Test of the series is at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

