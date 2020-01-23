×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: India's ideal XI for the 1st T20I

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
Published 23 Jan 2020, 19:49 IST
23 Jan 2020, 19:49 IST

India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final
India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

After a hard-fought ODI series triumph against the Australian team at home, India will now tour New Zealand to participate in T20I, ODI and Test series. The tour will commence with the five-match T20 series, which will kick off on 24 January at Auckland.

The itinerary of the five-match T20I series is as follows:

1st T20I - Jan 24 (Friday) | Venue - Eden Park, Auckland | Start time - 12:30 PM (IST)

2nd T20I - Jan 26 (Sunday) | Eden Park, Auckland | Start time - 12:30 PM (IST)

3rd T20I - Jan 29 (Wednesday) | Venue - Seddon Park, Hamilton | Start time - 12:30 PM (IST)

4th T20I - Jan 31 (Friday) | Venue - Westpac Stadium, Wellington | Start time - 12:30 PM (IST)

5th T20I - Feb 02 (Sunday) | Venue - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui | Start time - 12:30 PM (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the series due to an injury issue, and talented wicketkeeping batsman Sanju Samson has been named as his replacement in the T20I squad. This means India will go into the series with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as their primary openers.

Rahul and Rohit have been highly successful as a pair over the past year and have forged multiple hundred-run partnerships for the first wicket. The team management will hope that they display similar consistency levels during the upcoming series.  

Advertisement

Virat Kohli will bat at his patented number 3 position and will look to anchor the innings. And Shreyas Iyer will follow him in the batting line-up at No. 4.

Iyer faced a stern test against the Aussie quicks during the recently concluded ODI series. The Australian bowlers constantly troubled him through short-pitched bowling, so we can expect the Kiwis bowlers to use similar tactics in the T20 series. Iyer will look to counter these plans effectively and perform consistently with the bat.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer

In recent times, Kohli has openly stated that he likes the idea of Rahul as the team's wicket-keeper. He has gone on record to say that this combination will allow India to play an extra batsman, which in turn will help in attaining better overall team balance.

Therefore, Rishabh Pant might have to wait for a little while on the bench before getting a chance on this tour. India are likely to continue with Rahul as their wicket-keeper in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Manish Pandey is expected to play at the number five slot. Pandey is an experienced T20 campaigner and has played a crucial role in KKR's IPL winning campaigns in the past. He is expected to play the role of the primary finisher in the absence of Pant and Hardik Pandya. 

Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey

Shivam Dube will be the floater in this XI. His role in the batting lineup will depend upon the match situation, but his power-hitting ability makes him a valuable asset to the side either way. 

On the bowling front, India might go in with the same attack that played against Sri Lanka earlier this month. Mohammad Shami will make his return to India's T20I XI after missing the Sri Lanka series. Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah will share the pace-bowling responsibilities along with Shami.

New Zealand have quite a few right-handed batsmen in their middle-order, so the team management might opt for leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the first match. Chahal along with Washington Sundar will handle the spin bowling department.  

Ideal XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Modified 23 Jan 2020, 19:49 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us