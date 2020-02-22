×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma slams critics for questioning Jasprit Bumrah's abilities

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 19:54 IST
Jasprit Bumrah.
Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India speedster Ishant Sharma defended his bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah after the latter came under the scanner for going wicketless on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand.

Sharma, who himself bagged three wickets to keep India in the match, said that he finds it funny when people start questioning Bumrah’s abilities after just a few outings.

Bumrah has been the most consistent bowler for India across all formats and his record speaks volumes for the talent and abilities he possesses.

However, he hasn’t been in the best of forms recently. He went wicketless in the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis (which India lost 3-0).

It was also the first time in his career that he went wicketless in an ODI series. However, his teammates have defended him time and again, urging people to take notice of the consistent performance which he has put up in the last couple of years.

While defending Bumrah, Ishant said,

"It's funny that perceptions changed after one innings. For two years, we have always taken 20 wickets, myself, Boom and Shami along with Ash or Jaddu (at home). How can people question on the basis of one innings (Test)?"
"I don't think anyone doubts Boom's ability. Since his debut, what he has achieved for India, I don't think anyone should raise any questions," he added.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami had lambasted critics for questioning Bumrah’s abilities following India’s ODI series defeat.

Advertisement
"I can understand we are discussing on a topic (after a certain length of time) not just after 2-4 games. Just because he hasn't performed in two games, you can't just ignore his ability to win matches," Shami had said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand took the honors on day 2 of the opening Test against India after they managed to bag a 51-run lead in the first innings.

Having resumed the day at 122/5, the visiting team was heavily jolted by the unfortunate run out of Rishabh Pant. Wickets fell in a cluster from there on as the hosts tightened the screws on India and skittled them for 165 runs.

New Zealand ended the day’s play on 216/5, courtesy of impressive knocks from Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson.

For India, Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three crucial wickets. Come Day 3, the visitors will look to bowl out the hosts at the earliest and will look to get a sizeable lead in the 2nd innings. 

Published 22 Feb 2020, 19:54 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 165/10
NZ 216/5 (71.1 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead India by 51 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us