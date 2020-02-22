New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma slams critics for questioning Jasprit Bumrah's abilities

Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India speedster Ishant Sharma defended his bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah after the latter came under the scanner for going wicketless on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand.

Sharma, who himself bagged three wickets to keep India in the match, said that he finds it funny when people start questioning Bumrah’s abilities after just a few outings.

Bumrah has been the most consistent bowler for India across all formats and his record speaks volumes for the talent and abilities he possesses.

However, he hasn’t been in the best of forms recently. He went wicketless in the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis (which India lost 3-0).

It was also the first time in his career that he went wicketless in an ODI series. However, his teammates have defended him time and again, urging people to take notice of the consistent performance which he has put up in the last couple of years.

While defending Bumrah, Ishant said,

"It's funny that perceptions changed after one innings. For two years, we have always taken 20 wickets, myself, Boom and Shami along with Ash or Jaddu (at home). How can people question on the basis of one innings (Test)?"

"I don't think anyone doubts Boom's ability. Since his debut, what he has achieved for India, I don't think anyone should raise any questions," he added.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami had lambasted critics for questioning Bumrah’s abilities following India’s ODI series defeat.

Advertisement

"I can understand we are discussing on a topic (after a certain length of time) not just after 2-4 games. Just because he hasn't performed in two games, you can't just ignore his ability to win matches," Shami had said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand took the honors on day 2 of the opening Test against India after they managed to bag a 51-run lead in the first innings.

Having resumed the day at 122/5, the visiting team was heavily jolted by the unfortunate run out of Rishabh Pant. Wickets fell in a cluster from there on as the hosts tightened the screws on India and skittled them for 165 runs.

New Zealand ended the day’s play on 216/5, courtesy of impressive knocks from Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson.

For India, Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three crucial wickets. Come Day 3, the visitors will look to bowl out the hosts at the earliest and will look to get a sizeable lead in the 2nd innings.