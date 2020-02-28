New Zealand vs India 2020: Jadeja holds the edge over under-performing Ashwin for Christchurch Test

Ravindra Jadeja can get the nod ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

The nagging question of 'who'll be the frontline spinner' starts rankling the leadership group the moment India's campaign leaves subcontinental shores for overseas assignments. The management has intermittently fawned over Kuldeep Yadav's chicanery, experimented occasionally with Ravindra Jadeja's all-round prowess, but when push comes to shove, Ravichandran Ashwin, courtesy his sheer wicket-taking ability, has often topped the pecking order on foreign soil. However, following the mauling in Wellington's series opener, where the prominent off-spinner fared below par, the aforementioned conundrum is yet again increasing the creases on Virat Kohli's forehead.

India's thought process behind choosing Ashwin ahead of Jadeja wasn't rocket science. Notwithstanding Jadeja's willow-wielding calibre, Ashwin could've exploited the breeze factor to maximum advantage. The veteran tweaker did extract purchase, albeit moderate, from the surface and even got the cherry to drift through the air while maintaining nifty channels, but somehow lacked penetration. Though Ashwin bagged three wickets, only second best after quick Ishant Sharma who scalped five, the numbers can prove slightly misleading. An elementary analysis paints a clearer picture.

Ashwin fared below par at Basin Reserve.

Henry Nicholls' dismissal was purely Ashwin's doing, rest not quite. Colin de Grandhomme, looking to nudge fine, was unfortunately strangled down the leg. Ashwin had recieved some brutal thrashing from Kyle Jamieson before the debutant's reckless slog found mid-wicket. Although the inexperienced Tom Blundell appeared uncomfortable while tackling Ashwin, Kane Williamson never let the offie settle, rocking back and invariably punching deliveries against the turn to the cover fence. Furthermore, Trent Boult, of all people, waltzing down the track and smoking boundaries for fun must have bruised the champion bowler's ego.

Ashwin's lean patch continues.

What also piles on the misery for India is Ashwin's underwhelming batting performance. While Ashwin of yore fussed little over technical intricacies and channelized his instinctive nonchalance to leave viewers and pundits alike raving about his impeccable timing, currently, backlift and body alignment quandaries have diminished his languid elegance. The repercussions of tinkering frequently with his stance and overall set-up are evident. With batting returns plummeting at an alarming rate - Ashwin averages 17.78 in 27 Tests played since the onset of 2017 and has just managed a solitary fifty- it's safe to say, the flamboyant right-hander has lost the midas touch he once possessed.

"In the past, the only secret to how I have got runs or how I was successful was by looking to be positive and that's exactly how I played." Ashwin highlighted when queried regarding his form slump. Ashwin looks forward to rediscovering his batting mojo.

"I personally feel I have been a little too watchful and a little too worried about getting out in the recent past. That's something I have tried getting over even in the games that I have played at home. Hopefully I will try and put it to rest. Just see [the ball] and hit it. Far too much going in the head won't work."

Stark contrast. (source- Hindustan Times )

Ashwin's decline has fascinatingly coincided with Jadeja's promising emergence. Whether its his bowling efficiency, free-flowing strokeplay, breathtaking athleticism or counter-attacking approach under pressure situations, the dynamic southpaw can produce the spark India are yearning for. What also supports Jadeja's case for inclusion is the tendency of pitches to slow down as the game progresses, considering how menacing the left-armer becomes on decks which aid spin. In all likelihood, India's think-tank would prefer Jadeja over Ashwin as the cricketing bandwagon moves to Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the final showdown.

