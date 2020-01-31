New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson ruled out for 4th T20I, Tim Southee to lead the side

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the third T20I versus India due to a left shoulder injury.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has unfortunately been ruled out of the fourth T20I against India due to an injury. Tim Southee will be leading the side in his absence and will be looking to help New Zealand win their first match of the series.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the news through their official Twitter handle where they wrote:

Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0Igj6RMnzg — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2020

Williamson suffered from a left shoulder injury during his fielding from which he has been unable to recover in time. He had played a fantastic knock of 95 from 48 balls in the previous T20 which New Zealand agonizingly lost in the Super Over. The Black Caps will surely miss his captaincy and more importantly his contribution with the bat in the 4th T20I. Tom Bruce has been named as his replacement in the playing eleven. Daryl Mitchell also comes into the New Zealand side in place of Colin de Grandhomme.

India on the other hand have wrapped up the series 3-0 and can afford to do some experiementation in order to find the right combination going ahead keeping in mind the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. They have made three changes to their side, with Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini coming in place of the rested Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.