New Zealand vs India 2020: Kyle Jamieson equals world-record for hitting most sixes on Test debut

Kiwi Test debutant Kyle Jamieson has achieved a phenomenal feat with the bat in the ongoing Test match between New Zealand and India. The six feet and eight inches tall fast bowler has equalled the record for hitting most sixes by a debutant in Test cricket.

Jamieson breaks a 55-year-old record

The 25-year-old hit four sixes en-route to a very entertaining 45-ball 44 in New Zealand’s 348 in the first innings. Jamieson took a special liking to Ravichandran Ashwin, who conceded 99 runs and bagged three sticks. Australia's Michael Clarke hit the same number of sixes on his Test debut against India in 2004.

Jamieson added 71 runs for the eighth wicket in the company of Colin de Grandhomme. The latter hit a gutsy 43 to give advantage to the hosts after both teams have batted once. Furthermore, Jamieson also achieved the feat of scoring the highest score for a Kiwi cricketer at batting at number 9, breaking the 55-year-old record which was held by Graham Vivian against India in 1965.

The BlackCaps currently have an upper hand in the ongoing Wellington Test. Having bundled out Virat Kohli's men for mere 165 in the first innings, the hosts have taken an 183-run lead. Jamieson had earlier starred with the ball as well, picking figures of 4/39.