Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Mayank Agarwal showed his teammates how to bat in New Zealand, says Scott Styris

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 10:41 IST

Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal

Former Kiwi all-rounder Scott Styris has praised Mayank Agarwal on his half-century under pressure on the third day of the ongoing first Test between New Zealand and India. Agarwal hit 58 runs in 99 deliveries in what was a well-controlled inning for the visitors.

Despite getting reduced to 225-7, the hosts added 123 for the last three wickets. The tailenders - Colin de Grandhomme (43), Kyle Jamieson (44), and Trent Boult (38) added misery to India's bowling attack and gave them a 183-run lead.

Even though Prithvi Shaw (14 off 30 balls) got caught by Tom Latham from an inswinger by Boult early in India's reply, his opening partner Mayank Agarwal showed his patience with the moving ball, taking advantage of the short-pitched deliveries.

While speaking to the broadcasters, Styris termed Agarwal's innings as an 'outstanding knock' and said:


For a player with limited international experience, he showed his teammates how to bat in New Zealand. Anytime he got a half volley he would stroke it away, anytime he got width he put it away and that is simple batting in New Zealand. You have to wait, when the conditions are helping fast bowlers, you wait for width and you wait for overpitched deliveries. It is that simple, it is nothing more than that. It was outstanding.

Later on, in the second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara suffered a brain fade moment as he gave his wicket away cheaply for just 11 runs after staying at the crease for 81 balls. At the time of this writing, skipper Virat Kohli (18*) and Ajinkya Rahane (4*) have occupied the crease as India's score reads 106-3 - trailing by 77 runs in the final session.

Published 23 Feb 2020, 10:41 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Scott Styris Mayank Agarwal
