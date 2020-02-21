New Zealand vs India 2020: Ross Taylor achieves unique feat

Ross Taylor became the first player to have played 100 games in all three formats

By taking the field in the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Ross Taylor achieved a unique feat in international cricket. He became the first player ever to play 100 games across all three formats.

Taylor has been an important batsman for New Zealand over the years and along with longevity, has delivered with the required consistency. He was extremely satisfied to have achieved this feat and expressed his emotions.

“Really excited about the occasion. It’s not a great sign when you wake up in the morning and there’s some rain around. Ian Smith said a few words at an event last night, and it was very nice for the team and the family to experience something they might never do again.” Taylor said.

"I'll need some help in drinking it" - @BLACKCAPS Test centurion @RossLTaylor on what to do with his 100 bottles of wine. Who would like to volunteer? 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️🍾 #TaylorTon pic.twitter.com/dCIFFVFZRC — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) February 20, 2020

Taylor, who was presented with 100 wine bottles; one for every Test match he's played in, further said that he hoped that the Kiwis end up on the winning side in the first Test so that he could celebrate his feat along with the team and many other former New Zealand players.

“I’ll need some help drinking (the hundred bottles of wine), but they can be stored for a while. It keeps the tradition from Fleming, Brendon (McCullum) and Dan(iel Vettori) who all played over a hundred Tests each and hopefully we can celebrate this one with a win,” Taylor asserted.