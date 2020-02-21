×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Ross Taylor achieves unique feat

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 14:17 IST

Ross Taylor became the first player to have played 100 games in all three formats
Ross Taylor became the first player to have played 100 games in all three formats

By taking the field in the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Ross Taylor achieved a unique feat in international cricket. He became the first player ever to play 100 games across all three formats.

Taylor has been an important batsman for New Zealand over the years and along with longevity, has delivered with the required consistency. He was extremely satisfied to have achieved this feat and expressed his emotions.

“Really excited about the occasion. It’s not a great sign when you wake up in the morning and there’s some rain around. Ian Smith said a few words at an event last night, and it was very nice for the team and the family to experience something they might never do again.” Taylor said.

Taylor, who was presented with 100 wine bottles; one for every Test match he's played in, further said that he hoped that the Kiwis end up on the winning side in the first Test so that he could celebrate his feat along with the team and many other former New Zealand players.

“I’ll need some help drinking (the hundred bottles of wine), but they can be stored for a while. It keeps the tradition from Fleming, Brendon (McCullum) and Dan(iel Vettori) who all played over a hundred Tests each and hopefully we can celebrate this one with a win,” Taylor asserted.
Published 21 Feb 2020, 14:17 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 122/5 (55.0 ov)
NZ
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us