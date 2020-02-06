New Zealand vs India 2020: Ross Taylor breaks 14-year-old record in Hamilton

Ross Taylor's century ensured that New Zealand chased down 348 to beat India in the first ODI

Ross Taylor brought up his 21st ODI hundred in the first ODI against India at Hamilton and in the process helped his team chase down a mammoth target of 348. With this, Taylor broke a unique record that was held by former New Zealand opener Nathan Astle.

Taylor became the New Zealand batsman to score most ODI runs against India as he surpassed Astle's record of 1207 runs in 29 innings. Taylor now has 1300 runs in 32 innings against the Men in Blue and is showing no signs of slowing down.

After a pretty annihilating T20I series whitewash, New Zealand have begun the ODI series on a great note and Taylor is hopeful that the ODI team will be able to provide a tough competition in the remaining two games as well.

Ross the Boss of Hamilton 📷🙌 @PhotosportNZ

Catch up on all the highlights of our record run-chase in the first ODI at Seddon Park #NZvIND #cricketnationhttps://t.co/VEjixL4ChN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 5, 2020

Taylor said at the post-match press conference,

“It’s always nice to win after a clean sweep in the T20. Obviously new personnel came in and the loss was not a hang up for them. I am sure it must have played on their minds little bit, you are human, and towards the end, we lost a couple of wickets.”

Taylor believed that restricting India to below a target of 350 was a great effort from the New Zealand bowlers as an one stage with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in full swing, things were not looking good for the Kiwis.

But their batsmen too stepped up and important half-centuries from Henry Nicholls and stand-in skipper Tom Latham supported Taylor's innings well and ensured that the Kiwis crossed the finishing line.

“I think there were some great contributions through out the whole order. Even the bowling lineup did well as India looked like they could get 360-370 at one stage. So we just managed to keep it under 350 and it was a psychological mark I guess. The team has to bat well to get that and we did that today.”