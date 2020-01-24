New Zealand vs India 2020: Sachin Tendulkar identifies potential challenges for Rohit Sharma

Former Indian captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar identified certain challenges for limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the first T20I in Auckland. Speaking to PTI, Tendulkar spoke about the tough conditions that await the opener.

Sharma has been in scintillating form for the past couple of years and was henceforth rewarded with a Test call-up against South Africa at home. With the pressure to make that spot his own, he scored twin centuries on his debut as a Test opener and also notched up a double ton in the final Test.

Tendulkar stated that Sharma has opened in New Zealand before and there's every possibility that he will perform well again.

"The challenge would be to go out and open in different conditions. I think Rohit had opened in New Zealand in ODIs and has been there quite a few times, he knows the conditions well."

Tendulkar also reflected on the problem of change in the conditions if the Kiwis decided to leave the grass on the pitch. According to him, the pitch is going to play a huge role while deciding the team line-up.

“But all depends on surfaces that they provide. If they provide green tops, then it’s a challenge."

India are set to play five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests in a full tour of New Zealand starting today in Auckland.