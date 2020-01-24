×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Sachin Tendulkar identifies potential challenges for Rohit Sharma

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Published 24 Jan 2020, 12:25 IST
24 Jan 2020, 12:25 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar identified certain challenges for limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the first T20I in Auckland. Speaking to PTI, Tendulkar spoke about the tough conditions that await the opener.

Sharma has been in scintillating form for the past couple of years and was henceforth rewarded with a Test call-up against South Africa at home. With the pressure to make that spot his own, he scored twin centuries on his debut as a Test opener and also notched up a double ton in the final Test.

Tendulkar stated that Sharma has opened in New Zealand before and there's every possibility that he will perform well again.


"The challenge would be to go out and open in different conditions. I think Rohit had opened in New Zealand in ODIs and has been there quite a few times, he knows the conditions well."
New Zealand v India - ODI Game 3
New Zealand v India - ODI Game 3

Tendulkar also reflected on the problem of change in the conditions if the Kiwis decided to leave the grass on the pitch. According to him, the pitch is going to play a huge role while deciding the team line-up.


“But all depends on surfaces that they provide. If they provide green tops, then it’s a challenge."

India are set to play five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests in a full tour of New Zealand starting today in Auckland.

Modified 24 Jan 2020, 12:25 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I
NZ 95/1 (10.1 ov)
IND
LIVE
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us