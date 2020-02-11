×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Shreyas Iyer goes past Ian Chappell to create new world record

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 11 Feb 2020, 15:56 IST

Shreyas Iyer now has the highest percentage of 50+ scores in ODIs, surpassing Ian Chappell
Shreyas Iyer now has the highest percentage of 50+ scores in ODIs, surpassing Ian Chappell

Shreyas Iyer scored another half-century against New Zealand in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui and continued with his purple patch. In his short ODI career of 17 games so far, Iyer has scored eight half-centuries and one century and has surpassed Ian Chappell to create a new world record.

The 25-year-old is now the batsman with the highest percentage of 50+ scores in ODIs with nine in 16 innings at a percentage of 56.25%. The record was earlier held by Ian Chappell, who had eight fifties in 16 innings.

Highest percentage of 50+ scores (min. 10 innings):

56.2% (9/16): Shreyas Iyer (IND)

50.0% (8/16): Ian Chappell (AUS)

50.0% (5/10): Aaqib Ilyas (OMN)

44.5% (8/18): Anshuman Rath (HK)

43.7% (7/16): Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Ever since the conclusion of the 2015 ODI World Cup, India have tried a number of batsmen at the number four position, like Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, etc., and the instability in the middle-order cost them dearly in the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

Advertisement

However, since then, Shreyas Iyer has been provided with consistent chances at number four and he has almost nailed his position down with some fantastic performances, averaging a whopping 56.80 (which is more than the other batsmen who played at that position). It seems that India have finally found the right candidate for the vacant number four slot.

Published 11 Feb 2020, 15:56 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ian Chappell Shreyas Iyer India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Today
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us