×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Tim Southee becomes first Kiwi bowler to scalp 300 wickets at home

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 16:32 IST

Tim Southee
Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee picked up his 300th international wicket at home on the third day of the ongoing first Test match against India in Wellington. He became the first-ever New Zealander to claim 300 wickets at home, surpassing former Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori, who had picked up 299 wickets in 193 matches.

Southee dismissed the in-form half-centurion Mayank Agarwal as the latter edged the ball to get caught by the wicketkeeper BJ Watling, which was his 300th wicket at home across all formats. His bowling partner Trent Boult stands third in the list with 277 wickets in 102 matches, followed by the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee with 250 scalps to his name.

After Sir Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori, Southee also stands as the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Test cricket - 275 wickets in 72 matches thus far. Trent Boult stands only 15 wickets behind him, having picked up 260 wickets for the Blackcaps.

Southee has been in decent form in the ongoing Test thus far, as he claimed the figures of 4-49 in the visitors' first innings. Southee also managed to dismiss Agarwal at a stage where New Zealand seemed desperate for his wicket. 

In the match, India trail by 39 runs with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari at the crease for Day 4. 

Published 23 Feb 2020, 16:32 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Tim Southee
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 165/10 & 144/4 (65.0 ov)
NZ 348/10
Day 3 | Stumps: India trail New Zealand by 39 runs with 6 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us