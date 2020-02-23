New Zealand vs India 2020: Tim Southee becomes first Kiwi bowler to scalp 300 wickets at home

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee picked up his 300th international wicket at home on the third day of the ongoing first Test match against India in Wellington. He became the first-ever New Zealander to claim 300 wickets at home, surpassing former Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori, who had picked up 299 wickets in 193 matches.

Southee dismissed the in-form half-centurion Mayank Agarwal as the latter edged the ball to get caught by the wicketkeeper BJ Watling, which was his 300th wicket at home across all formats. His bowling partner Trent Boult stands third in the list with 277 wickets in 102 matches, followed by the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee with 250 scalps to his name.

With the wicket of Mayank Agarwal Tim Southee became the first bowler to take 300 international wickets in New Zealand. The wicket edged him ahead of his good mate Daniel Vettori who took 299 wickets in NZ. #StatChat #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kHEzqEQE75 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 23, 2020

After Sir Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori, Southee also stands as the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Test cricket - 275 wickets in 72 matches thus far. Trent Boult stands only 15 wickets behind him, having picked up 260 wickets for the Blackcaps.

Southee has been in decent form in the ongoing Test thus far, as he claimed the figures of 4-49 in the visitors' first innings. Southee also managed to dismiss Agarwal at a stage where New Zealand seemed desperate for his wicket.

In the match, India trail by 39 runs with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari at the crease for Day 4.