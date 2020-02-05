×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Tom Latham praises Ross Taylor but highlights big concern after winning first ODI

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 05 Feb 2020, 18:10 IST

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham
Ross Taylor and Tom Latham

Tom Latham, who was standing in for Kane Williamson, played a crucial knock which instilled momentum into New Zealand's run chase and also helped Ross Taylor to take care of the Indian bowlers from the other end.

After putting in to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 347 runs in their 50 overs, courtesy of vital knocks from KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

In reply, the Kiwis chased down the target in 48.1 overs, with Henry Nicholls, Latham and Taylor playing useful innings.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, New Zealand skipper Latham credited the partnerships which helped them to do the same.



“A great performance from the guys, it was nice to keep our composure at the end and get across the line. For us it was about building partnerships. The total was a little more than what we would have liked to chase. But we managed to get off to a good start and keep wickets in hand.”

However, Latham was not too happy with the bowlers and said that they needed to be better and execute their plans with more conviction. This win has given New Zealand the much-needed confidence and the captain hopes it would inspire them to play the perfect game in Auckland.



“The way Ross played was fantastic. We weren’t quite where we wanted to be with the ball. So we got to improve and hopefully we will play the perfect game at Eden Park.”

Taylor was brilliant with the bat and ensured he stayed till the very end and lead his side over the line. He credited the left-right hand partnership in the middle overs which allowed them to keep targeting the shorter boundaries on one side of the ground.

Taylor said,



“It was nice to get across the line. Restricting them under 350 gave us a chance. We were fortunate with the left-right hand combination and we were able to target the short leg-side boundary.”

He was also adjudged Man of the Match and said that Hamilton had always been a happy-hunting ground for him as he understood the conditions pretty well.

Published 05 Feb 2020, 18:10 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor Tom Latham ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
