×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Top 3 Performers of the Test series

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 21:31 IST

Kyle Jamieson impressed a lot on his debut
Kyle Jamieson impressed a lot on his debut

Team India's first overseas tour of the new decade has culminated with the visiting side bowing down to the hosts, New Zealand, in the ICC World Test Championship series. After an impressive showing in England and Australia two years ago, the cricket universe hoped Virat Kohli and co. to give the Blackcaps a run for their money in this two-Test series.

Unfortunately, India's batting department did not click at all as the Kiwi fast bowlers decimated their rivals. India missed the services of Rohit Sharma in this series as the new opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw could not provide solid starts to the team. Captain Virat Kohli let his fans down with a string of failures whereas the upcoming wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, also did not perform well.

On the other side, all the Kiwi players played their respective roles to perfection and here are the top 3 performers of this series:

#3 Tim Southee

Tim Southee was the best bowler of the series
Tim Southee was the best bowler of the series

After a horrendous run with the ball in T20Is and ODIs, Tim Southee showcased his class in the red ball arena. He scalped 14 wickets in the series to top the bowling charts, even bowling 18 maiden overs in this series. The right-arm fast bowler led New Zealand's bowling attack from the front in both the games.

He bowled a fiery first innings spell in Wellington where he dismissed Shaw, Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami. Southee then sent five Indian batsmen back to the pavilion in the second innings to end the game with match figures of 9/110. His bowling performances had a huge impact on the outcome of this series.

#2 Tom Latham

Tom Latham scored the most runs in this series
Tom Latham scored the most runs in this series

The pace-friendly conditions in Wellington and Christchurch offered no assistance to the batsmen as the fast bowlers dominated the proceedings in both the games. However, the one batsman who stood tall against the pace bowlers was New Zealand's opener, Tom Latham.

The left-handed batsman did not impress much in the first Test but frustrated India with his twin fifties in the second game. He provided New Zealand with some solid starts as he got good support from his opening partner, Tom Blundell. With 122 runs in four innings, Latham had the highest aggregate in this series.

Advertisement

#1 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson destroyed India with his all-round brilliance
Kyle Jamieson destroyed India with his all-round brilliance

The 6 ft 8 inches tall fast-bowling all-rounder, Kyle Jamieson, had received his maiden Test cap in the first Test of this series. However, he showed no nerves at all in his debut series. Jamieson backed up Trent Boult and Southee with his right-arm pace in the bowling department. He scalped nine wickets in the series where he had best figures of 5/45.

Also Read - ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 2nd March 2020

With the bat, Jamieson ensured that the lower order of New Zealand contributes some precious runs to the team's total. He scored 93 runs in two innings, averaging 46.50. Although he could not register his maiden Test half-ton, Jamieson's 40+ scores made a massive difference in this series.

Published 02 Mar 2020, 21:31 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Tim Southee Kyle Jamieson
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us