New Zealand vs India 2020: Trent Boult wary of fightback from India

Trent Boult is hopeful of getting a bowler-friendly wicket at Christchurch

New Zealand comprehensively beat India by ten wickets in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Trent Boult was one of the star performers for the Kiwis as he picked up a four-wicket haul in India's second innings. Although the visitors were outplayed in all departments, Boult believes that it is well within their ability to bounce back in the second Test at Christchurch.

“They are number one in the world for a reason and that is because they can adapt to any conditions. We are definitely expecting them to adapt pretty quickly and be positive coming into this Test match. Their records speak for themselves,” he told reporters.

The pitch at the Basin Reserve had plenty in it for the bowlers on the first day. But with time, the wicket became better for batting. Boult is hopeful of the wicket at Christchurch having an even covering of grass that will stay intact for the entirety of the Test match.

“From my point of view, hope there is grass on the wicket. There is always a good surface here. It also tends to turn. From my point of view, I like the cloud cover that exists here. Coming back into Test cricket is always a challenge. It is the toughest format,” Boult stated.

“We enjoy bowling here. We are looking to test it around here against India. We know what we are doing and we are excited about it,” he added.