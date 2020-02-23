×
New Zealand vs India 2020: 'Very difficult to say what might happen' - Ravichandran Ashwin does not want to look too far ahead

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 15:43 IST


Ravichandran Ashwin in action during the first Test against New Zealand

India ended day 3 on 144 for 4 and are still behind New Zealand by 39 runs. Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane are at the crease and they have to now bat deep into day 4 if India have to put any pressure on the hosts. Speaking at the end of the day's play, Ravichandran Ashwin said that the side was not looking too far ahead and are aiming at batting one session at a time and then see where the match is headed.

"I think we are not yet in a stage of the game where from our perspective in the dressing room that we can look very far, we will have to take it per session per hour or however smaller targets we can set the better it is for us. They battled it very well so it's about getting well in morning session also, since so much time is left in the game it's very difficult to say what might happen or what we might foresee so it's important to stay in the moment and continue the way they are batting. They are set in, they know what the wicket is like, we would like to cash in tomorrow morning, " Ashwin told reporters at the end of the day's play.

The spinner also heaped praise on New Zealand's bowlers and said that they kept things tight and bowled excellent lines and lengths which did not allow the Indian batsmen to run away with the game.

"They are bowling lovely lengths and they have been incisive even in second innings when they know it's not the same on the first day, "Ashwin further added.

Published 23 Feb 2020, 15:43 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ajinkya Rahane
