New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli takes a dig at tight schedule

Kohli was apparently unhappy with the tight schedule that the Indian team had to adjust to

On the 19th of January, India were playing against Australia in the third match of the ODI series and within five days find themselves in New Zealand getting ready to play the first T20I against the Kiwis.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was apparently not happy with the tight schedule and indirectly took a dig at the ones making final decisions on scheduling a tour. He told TOI:

"Well, it's definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight. That's how compressed the game has become but I think this kind of travel and coming to a place, which is seven hours ahead of India time, is always difficult to adjust to immediately."

He, however, is looking forward to the series against New Zealand and believes that there will be enough time given between two international series to adjust to the conditions in the future, saying:

"So, I am sure these things will be taken into consideration much more in the future, yeah it is what it is, you can do whatever you can to get better and get on the park again, and that's international cricket for you today, it is back to back."

However, looking at the brighter side, Kohli said that the tight scheduling has helped the team remain in game mode. He is hopeful that the team will carry the momentum into the T20I series if they are to give the hosts a tough competition in their own conditions.

"The last series we played against Australia was ODIs so we spent more time on the field, but we played a few T20s before that. Having played a lot more cricket than just T20s in the last three games, we will find it easier to come here and play even though with less time (to prepare).

"We are looking forward to that and starting with the series because this is the year of the world cup and every T20 is important," he added.