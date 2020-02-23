×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: VVS Laxman disappointed over Virat Kohli's tactics on third day

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 12:16 IST

The Indian team celebrating the wicket of Trent Boult
The Indian team celebrating the wicket of Trent Boult



Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman termed skipper Virat Kohli's tactics wrong after India let the momentum slip on the third day against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test in Wellington. Laxman mentioned that the field settings laid out by Kohli were not right. 

New Zealand had positioned themselves to a handy lead of 51 after they scored 216-5 courtesy of Kane Williamson's brilliant knock of 89. While Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma knocked out BJ Watling and Kyle Jamieson respectively early in the morning session, the tailenders - Colin de Grandhomme (43), Kyle Jamieson (44), and Trent Boult (38) - added 123 runs on the board, as the hosts finished with 348 in their first innings.

Laxman expressed his disappointment as he stated that India could have come back strong into the game after reducing the Kiwis for 225-7 at one stage. He said that skipper Kohli didn't make the right use of the momentum by playing defensively - which led to a 71-run stand between Jamieson and de Grandhomme, saying:





After getting Tim Southee’s wicket, India let off New Zealand, at one stage it seemed they would not get even 100 runs lead but the partnership between Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme got them to 183 runs lead. India will be ruing the fact - they were very defensive, tactics used by Virat Kohli were not right, especially when the second new ball was in operation.

Ravichandran Ashwin did manage to chip in with the wickets of de Grandhomme and Jamieson, while Ishant Sharma got rid of Trent Boult to wrap New Zealand's innings. However, the lead had already got extended as the wickets came late, which added to India's troubles going into the second innings of the match.

While speaking to the broadcasters, the 45-year-old stated that Kohli should have used his pacers instead of going with Ashwin to bowl at the tail.




I feel that the field settings by Virat Kohli ws not right for the situation, especially with the new ball. Because when you are playing in overseas conditions, new ball has a massive impact. In four overs he brought on Ravichandran Ashwin, I mean you have 3 quality fast bowlers you expect them to bowl at the tail. Virat Kohli missed a trick and this can cost India the Test match.

Mayank Agarwal's brilliant half-century (58 runs in 99 balls) steered India's steady comeback as the team batted for the second time in the match. Cheteshwar Pujara kept his patience but threw his wicket cheaply for 11 runs against Trent Boult right before the second session ended. The misery for India's torchbearer Virat Kohli continued as he failed yet again to score big with a poor judgment of a swinging bouncer.

At the time of this writing, Ajinkya Rahane (22*) and Hanuma Vihari (10*) are fighting back against the hosts as the score reads 136-4. India is trailing by 47 runs at present, with nine overs left for the day.

Published 23 Feb 2020, 12:16 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team VVS Laxman Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 165/10 & 144/4 (65.0 ov)
NZ 348/10
Day 3 | Stumps: India trail New Zealand by 39 runs with 6 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us