New Zealand vs India 2020: VVS Laxman disappointed over Virat Kohli's tactics on third day

The Indian team celebrating the wicket of Trent Boult

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman termed skipper Virat Kohli's tactics wrong after India let the momentum slip on the third day against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test in Wellington. Laxman mentioned that the field settings laid out by Kohli were not right.

New Zealand had positioned themselves to a handy lead of 51 after they scored 216-5 courtesy of Kane Williamson's brilliant knock of 89. While Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma knocked out BJ Watling and Kyle Jamieson respectively early in the morning session, the tailenders - Colin de Grandhomme (43), Kyle Jamieson (44), and Trent Boult (38) - added 123 runs on the board, as the hosts finished with 348 in their first innings.

Laxman expressed his disappointment as he stated that India could have come back strong into the game after reducing the Kiwis for 225-7 at one stage. He said that skipper Kohli didn't make the right use of the momentum by playing defensively - which led to a 71-run stand between Jamieson and de Grandhomme, saying:

After getting Tim Southee’s wicket, India let off New Zealand, at one stage it seemed they would not get even 100 runs lead but the partnership between Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme got them to 183 runs lead. India will be ruing the fact - they were very defensive, tactics used by Virat Kohli were not right, especially when the second new ball was in operation.

Ravichandran Ashwin did manage to chip in with the wickets of de Grandhomme and Jamieson, while Ishant Sharma got rid of Trent Boult to wrap New Zealand's innings. However, the lead had already got extended as the wickets came late, which added to India's troubles going into the second innings of the match.

While speaking to the broadcasters, the 45-year-old stated that Kohli should have used his pacers instead of going with Ashwin to bowl at the tail.

I feel that the field settings by Virat Kohli ws not right for the situation, especially with the new ball. Because when you are playing in overseas conditions, new ball has a massive impact. In four overs he brought on Ravichandran Ashwin, I mean you have 3 quality fast bowlers you expect them to bowl at the tail. Virat Kohli missed a trick and this can cost India the Test match.

Mayank Agarwal's brilliant half-century (58 runs in 99 balls) steered India's steady comeback as the team batted for the second time in the match. Cheteshwar Pujara kept his patience but threw his wicket cheaply for 11 runs against Trent Boult right before the second session ended. The misery for India's torchbearer Virat Kohli continued as he failed yet again to score big with a poor judgment of a swinging bouncer.

At the time of this writing, Ajinkya Rahane (22*) and Hanuma Vihari (10*) are fighting back against the hosts as the score reads 136-4. India is trailing by 47 runs at present, with nine overs left for the day.