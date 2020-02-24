×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: We were not good enough quips Virat Kohli after Wellington defeat

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 08:13 IST

New Zealand won the Wellington Test by 10 wickets
New Zealand won the Wellington Test by 10 wickets

India lost their first match of the ICC Test Championship after they were thrashed by the Kiwis in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington by 10 wickets. The visitors were outplayed in every department of the game and they need to ponder on their mistakes ahead of the next Test.

Skipper Virat Kohli who tasted his first Test defeat after more than a year contemplated India’s below-par performance by identifying the areas where they need to improve ahead of their must-win encounter at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The visitors roared back into the match after reducing New Zealand to 225/7 in the first innings. However, the lower order haunted them yet again as debutant Kyle Jamieson shared a match-defining partnership with Colin de Grandhomme and took New Zealand past the 300 mark. Finally, it was a blitz from Trent Boult’s bat which ensured New Zealand took a defining lead of 183 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said,

"Day one, the toss did turn out to be very important. But at the same time, we take a lot of pride in being competitive as a batting unit and we were just not competitive enough. I don't think we put their bowlers under enough pressure. Anything over 220-230 and we would have been talking a different language. Even the deficit looks lot lesser if you get that score and take those last three wickets cheaply."

India needed to bat out of their skins in the 2nd innings to save the Test match. However the New Zealand bowlers had other ideas.

After restricting them to 144/4 at the end of Day 3, Tim Southee and Trent Boult ran through the Indian batting line-up on morning of Day 4. They lost the six wickets for just 43 runs giving New Zealand a meagre 9 runs as target.

Reflecting on the areas where they need to improve, Kohli said,

"The first innings really put us behind in the game and the lead put us under pressure. As a bowling group, we have been pretty competitive in bowling good channels for long periods of time. Till about 7 wickets, we were pretty good. The wicket did get better. The last 3 wickets and those 120 runs hurt us and pushed us out of the game."
Advertisement

Kohli was of the opinion that overall, India did put in a good effort but could still be more disciplined. He remains optimistic ahead of the second Test,

"It doesn't need to be pointed to them as the bowlers have recognized themselves. That can happen at the international level. You don't have to be too hard on the guys."

There was just a single half century from India in both the innings, from the bat of Mayank Agrawal (58). Tim Southee was the player of the match with his 5-wicket haul (5/61) along with his 4/49 giving him a match haul of 9 wickets for 110 runs. India leave Wellington with plenty to think about before the next Test gets underway on February 29, 2020 in Christchurch.

Also see | New Zealand vs India 2020: Trent Boult reveals why they attacked Virat Kohli with short-pitched bowling


Published 24 Feb 2020, 08:13 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Tim Southee Virat Kohli India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us