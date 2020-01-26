×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India: Three observations from the 2nd T20 as Men in Blue win again

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
Published 26 Jan 2020, 16:20 IST
26 Jan 2020, 16:20 IST

Virat Kohli would be pleased with how the team has been performing.
Virat Kohli would be pleased with how the team has been performing.






New Zealand hosted India at Eden Park in Auckland for the second T20I, hoping to come back into the series after losing the first T20. On a seemingly dry wicket, the hosts won the toss and quite surprisingly decided to bat first.

The Kiwis started really well, scoring 48 runs for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay. But after the first 6 overs, New Zealand failed to up the tempo. They kept losing wickets and never really managed to stitch together a game-changing partnership.

Kane Williamson (14 from 20 balls), Colin de Grandhomme (3 from 5 balls), and Ross Taylor (18 from 24 balls) failed to take on the Indian bowling attack, which meant New Zealand ended with just 132 runs. Tim Seifert (33 from 26 balls) was the only batsman who managed to hit a few lusty blows in the late overs and remained not out.

Chasing a below-par total, New Zealand dismissed Rohit Sharma (8 from 6 balls) early, before KL Rahul and Virat Kohli steadied the ship. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 11 from 12 balls just before the powerplay, which meant India were on the backfoot.

Rahul (57 from 50 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (44 from 33 balls) stitched together a wonderful 86-run partnership and took India to the brink of victory. After Iyer's departure, Shivam Dube and Rahul made sure that the hosts won by 7 wickets. Here are three observations from the game.

#3 New Zealand's middle order failed miserably

New Zealand never got going after Martin Guptill
New Zealand never got going after Martin Guptill's dismissal






Although it was a dry wicket at Eden Park, 132 was never going to be good enough and the reason why the hosts couldn't score higher was that their middle order didn't deliver. New Zealand are heavily dependent on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, but if these two don't deliver the goods, the Kiwis lose more often than not.

We saw something similar on Sunday as no one stepped up for the hosts during the middle stage of the innings. We didn't see one good partnership during the death overs and that, in the end, lead to the Kiwis' downfall.

#2 India were outstanding with the ball

India were outstanding with the ball
India were outstanding with the ball
Advertisement






India improved massively with the ball in the 2nd T20. They were impressive in the powerplay overs, during the mid-stage, and at the death. From Shivam Dube to Jasprit Bumrah, every bowler chipped in and played their part. Mohammed Shami and Bumrah were quite economical and their death bowling was a treat to watch.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets and was by far India's best bowler. Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur played their parts as well, although the former failed to get any wickets. Dube also picked up a wicket in the two overs that he bowled. All in all, it was a clinical performance from the Indian bowling attack.

#1 KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer impressed .......again

KL Rahul can do no wrong
KL Rahul can do no wrong






KL Rahul is slowly but surely nailing down that opening spot alongside Rohit Sharma in the T20 format and he took another step towards it by playing another match-winning knock on Sunday. The Karnataka batsman showed maturity when he wasn't able to time the well at the start of the innings. He stayed at the crease and hit big shots once he was set to ensure that his team emerged victorious.

Shreyas Iyer again showed why India can rely on him for the number four spot. After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got out early, India needed a good partnership. And that is exactly what Iyer and Rahul did. These two batsmen have impressed over the past couple of months and the team management would be very pleased with that.

Modified 26 Jan 2020, 16:20 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli Indian cricket team schedule Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Today
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us