New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series: Eden Park, Auckland, pitch history and T20I records

Eden Park will host the third T20I of the ongoing series between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday, March 21. It will be the first night game of the series.

Pakistan are currently down 2-0 in the five-match T20I series. They suffered a crushing defeat in Christchurch, followed by another loss in Dunedin. The Men in Green will be desperate for a win to keep the series alive when they take the field in Auckland.

Before the third T20I gets underway, here's a quick look at the pitch history and T20I records of Eden Park.

Eden Park, Auckland, T20I records

Touring sides have been quite dominant in T20I matches hosted by Auckland. New Zealand have a 11-17 win-loss record in the 28 games played on this ground. Hence, Pakistan will fancy their chances of winning.

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous T20I matches played at Eden Park:

T20I matches played: 28

Won by teams batting first: 14

Won by teams batting second: 14

Tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest team total: 245/5 - Australia vs New Zealand, 2018

Lowest team total: 76 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 245/5 - Australia vs New Zealand, 2018

Highest individual score: 105 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs Australia, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs Pakistan, 2010

Average first innings score: 170.

Eden Park, Auckland, pitch report

The pitch in Auckland is generally great for batting. The average first innings score on this ground is 170, which shows how much the batters have enjoyed themselves in T20Is at this venue.

Fast bowlers have also received some help from the conditions, but the batters have been more dominant. The team batting first should aim for a total around 185-200.

Eden Park, Auckland, last T20I

Australia beat New Zealand by 27 runs via D/L method in the last T20I match hosted by Auckland. The match happened on February 25, 2024. Batting first, the Aussies reached 118/4 in 10.4 overs when rain stopped play. The Kiwis received a 126-run target in 10 overs via D/L method. They scored 98/3 in 10 overs.

The batters smashed 11 sixes in that game between Australia and New Zealand. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Australia 118/4 (Travis Head 33, Josh Clarkson 1/8) beat New Zealand 98/3 (Glenn Phillips 40*, Spencer Johnson 1/10) by 27 runs via D/L method.

