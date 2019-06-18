New Zealand vs South Africa (19th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019

New Zealand will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing World Cup

New Zealand will take on South Africa in what can be a very important game in the context of the top four race in the 2019 World Cup. New Zealand have started on a bright note as they made the most out of the easy fixtures with seven points off four matches to put themselves in a great position.

South Africa, on the other hand, had to wait until the fifth match to get their first win on the board. The Kiwis are four points ahead of South Africa with a game in hand, but they have some tough matches remaining. For Faf du Plessis' side, a win over New Zealand can act as much needed confidence booster for the gruelling path ahead.

In the last week, three matches were either washed out or were not completed due to rain. With that in mind, fans are keeping an eye out for the weather report to see if the match could take place. The weather report for Edgbaston would be music for the ears of cricket fans all around the world.

While there is some chance of rain in the morning, the probability highly reduces during the match time. South Africa can see this as an opportunity to stake the claim for the top four spots. On the other hand, the Kiwis know that a win here will help them in consolidating their position in the top four positions on the points table.

New Zealand vs South Africa, Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Edgbaston

Date: 19th June 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India), 07.30 PM (Australia) and 03.30 PM (Pakistan)

How, when and where to watch?

Hotstar- India & United States of America (web and mobile)

SKY Sport- New Zealand

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3- India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

Doordarshan- India

PTV & Ten Sports- Pakistan

GTV- Bangladesh

Supersport -South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa

Sky Sports- England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland

Fox Sports & Channel 9- Australia