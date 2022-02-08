New Zealand Women vs India Women Only T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand are set to host India for two limited-overs series. Only T20I will be played on February 9, followed by five ODIs. All games of the tour will be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

ICC Women’s World Cup kicks off on March 4 in New Zealand so the upcoming India-New Zealand series will provide good preparation for both sides ahead of the showpiece event. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the Indian T20I side.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma form a solid batting lineup. Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar will lead the pace-bowling attack, with Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad forming the spin department. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey are among the notable exclusions from the squad.

Sophie Devine has been handed the responsibility of leading New Zealand. Experienced players like Devine, Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite will play a vital role for them. Lea Tahuhu will lead the bowling attack. The likes of Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr and Amelia Kerr will be eager to carry their rich domestic form in the T20I series against India.

The upcoming series will be all about adapting to the conditions. The World Cup is less than a month away and both sides will be looking to get some game time under their belt before the event.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs India Women, 1st T20I, India Women tour of New Zealand, 2022

Date and Time: February 9th 2022, Wednesday, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

New Zealand Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at John Davies Oval is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. We might see the spinners come into play as the game progresses. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Queenstown are expected to hover between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on matchday and we might witness rain interruptions.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

India Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia/Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Prediction

The Indian team’s tour of New Zealand kicks off with a T20I. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and it promises to be a cracker of a contest. Both sides will look to fire in unison on Wednesday to win the one-off T20I.

India look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

New Zealand Women vs India Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

