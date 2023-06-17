New Zealand World Test Championship 2023-25 Schedule: Complete series list and details

Inaugural champions New Zealand failed to defend the World Test Championship (WTC) title in 2023. They finished in the bottom half of the previous cycle's standings, having suffered defeats against India, Bangladesh, England, and South Africa.

The Blackcaps will aim to bounce back in the new cycle of the World Test Championship, which started earlier this week in England. Like the previous two editions, New Zealand will play six series - three away from home and three on home soil.

Here is the full schedule of the New Zealand cricket team for the WTC cycle 2023-25.

New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Series Details

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2023

The Blackcaps will travel to Bangladesh later this year for a two-Test series against the home team. New Zealand will be keen to avenge the defeat which they suffered at home last year against Bangladesh.

South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024

South Africa will visit New Zealand in early 2024 for a two-match Test series. This series will likely be held in February 2024.

Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

Australia will be the next to tour New Zealand for a two-match series. This WTC series is expected to take place in February-March 2024 before the IPL starts.

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

The Kiwis will visit Sri Lanka in the second half of 2024 for an away series against the Islanders. This two-match series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is expected to take place in September-October 2024.

New Zealand tour of India, 2024

New Zealand will then take a flight to India to play their only away three-Test series of this WTC cycle. The Kiwis will be in India in October-November 2024 to play three Test matches against the home side.

England tour of New Zealand, 2024

The final series of New Zealand in this World Test Championship cycle will be against England. The Blackcaps will host this three-match series in November-December 2024.

Poll : 0 votes