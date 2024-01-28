"100% our greatest victory" - Ben Stokes on thrilling win in Hyderabad in IND vs ENG 1st Test

England captain Ben Stokes has admitted that the recent win against India in the first Test in Hyderabad is by far the greatest under his tenure. The seam-bowling all-rounder suggested that he had done his homework thoroughly on the captaincy front, having observed India on the field.

England made a sensational start to the five-Test series, clinching a thrilling 28-run win to inflict India's first Test loss at the venue. The Englishmen had set 231 for the hosts to win as Ollie Pope's remarkable hundred spearheaded a turnaround from a 190-run deficit. Later, Tom Hartley snared seven wickets to complete the demolition job.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stokes highlighted the contributions of Pope and Hartley, elaborating:

"Since I've taken the captaincy on, where we are and who we're playing against, it's 100% our greatest victory. My first time coming out here and being captain in these conditions. I'm a great observer, I've watched how India operate in the field.

"Absolutely thrilled for everyone, Tom Hartley nine wickets, Ollie Pope first Test back after shoulder surgery. Tom came into the squad for the first time, he's heard a lot and had a lot of confidence [instilled]."

The visitors found themselves in a hole following Day 2 as India were ahead by 175 runs after bowling England out for 246 runs. Nevertheless, Stokes and co. didn't take long to bowl out India on Day 3 and dug in well in their second innings.

"We don't fear failure" - Ben Stokes

Stokes also reckons Hartley bowling a long spell in the first innings gave him the confidence to do well in the second. He stated that they don't believe in the philosophy of the fear of failure. The 32-year-old added on this:

"I was willing to give him a long spell regardless of what happened [in the first innings]. Whether that was the reason he got seven wickets and won us the game, who knows? Seen some special innings from Joe Root, but the whole innings on a difficult wicket, for me that's the greatest innings by an Englishman on the subcontinent.

"If you lose, you wake up in the morning, still have a good crack and life and move on. We don't fear failure. Go out and express yourself and you'll be all right."

Pope also earned the Player of the Match award for his marathon innings of 196.

