"12th bhi nai kari hai"- When Virat Kohli spoke about his education qualification

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest names in the sports world. He's the most-followed Asian on Instagram and owns the record for most international hundreds among active players.

While Kohli has achieved so much in his professional career, fans often wonder about his education qualification. In a chat with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan a few years ago, Kohli candidly spoke about several things related to his personal life. One of them was about his education.

Kohli revealed that he passed 11th standard but could not give exams for 12th, as he shifted his focus to U-19 cricket. Here's what Kohli told Aamir Khan:

"Maine 12th bhi nahi kari hai. 11th I passed (sic) after that I started playing U-19 cricket for India when I was 16. Aapne 12th toh kari hai na, maine toh school bhi nahi kiya." (I did not complete my 12th standard. At least you've completed your 12th standard studies, I did not finish my school)

When will Virat Kohli play his next match for India?

Virat Kohli has been out of action since the tour of England last month. The BCCI rested him for the ODIs and T20Is against the West Indies team. He has been included in the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Kohli will return to action on August 28 in India's first Asia Cup game against Pakistan. After playing his 100th Test for the country earlier this year, Kohli is now set to play the 100th T20I of his career.

It'll be exciting to see how Kohli performs for the Men in Blue at the Asia Cup. He has made it clear in past interviews that his aim is to help the team win the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup this year.

Edited by Bhargav