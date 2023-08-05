"12th men can't interrupt flow of play" - Brad Hogg offers multiple solutions for slow over-rate issue

Brad Hogg has suggested "ruthless" umpiring and the banning of 12th men interruptions among a host of solutions for the slow over-rate problem in cricket. He also agreed with former English captain Nasser Hussai's advice that teams shouldn't be allowed breaks until they have played 30 overs each session.

Nineteen World Test Championship (WTC) points were docked off England and 10 off Australia after the fiercely contested five-match Ashes series ended at 2-2. While Australia were fined 50 percent of their match fee for the fourth test, England received match fee deductions between 10-45 percent for all Tests except the third.

"Brilliant solution @nassercricket Umpires have to be more ruthless," Hogg tweeted. "Batters ready when bowlers ready. 12th men can't interrupt flow of play. DRS (Decision Review System) reviews can waste a couple of minutes so fielders, batters get into position while third umpire is making the decision. #Cricket"

The 12th player on the sheet comes to the field for a variety of reasons - to give the batters drinks, give or take their helmets to the dugout, get new bats, or to even supply some advice from the dugout and coaches to the middle.

As for the DRS, the fielding side forms a huddle near the pitch when an on-field call is being reviewed and while the batters discuss, sometimes with the 12th man giving them company. They disperse generally only celebrations/discussions depending on what the third umpire decides.

"Chris Woakes' inclusion in the last three Tests was the change that set the scene" - Bradd Hogg

England were trailing 2-0 after the first two Ashes Tests but the hosts dominated the next three Tests. Had rain not interrupted the fourth Test, Ben Stokes and Co. had a great chance to script a historic 3-2 comeback.

Hogg stated that Chris Woakes' inclusion in the third Test, after which he picked 19 wickets at 18.16, was the turning point.

"I thought Chris Woakes' inclusion in the last three Tests was the change that set the scene for England. He dominated with the ball with 19 wickets and the majority of those were top six batters," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

The former Aussie spinner also suggested England were the better team and played "better cricket" throughout the series.