"156 is not even safe in the IPL in a 20-over game" - Aakash Chopra on England's poor batting in 2023 World Cup loss to Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

Aakash Chopra has criticized England's batting and pointed out that the total they posted in their 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru wasn't even good enough to win a 20-over Indian Premier League (IPL) game.

England were bowled out for 156 after opting to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, October 26. Sri Lanka chased down the below-par target with eight wickets and 24.2 overs to spare to register their second win of the tournament.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was disappointed with England's batting performance. He elaborated (1:50):

"You opted to bat first after winning the toss and played all your all-rounders as well. You should do that because it's your strength but is it your strength? You played Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, opted to bat first, a good opening partnership was also being seen but what happened after that?"

The former India opener added:

"First Dawid Malan, Joe Root got run-out, then Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler got caught behind and Liam Livingstone. Ben Stokes did score runs but what are you people doing? England made 156 in total while batting first on the Bengaluru pitch. 156 is not even safe in the IPL in a 20-over game."

Chopra highlighted that England's total was well below par. He explained:

"Generally, teams score 156 runs in 15 overs with eight wickets in hand. After that, they score 80-90 in the last five overs and 230 is the average total here. Your team scored 156 while batting first in a 50-over game."

Ben Stokes (43), Jonny Bairstow (30) and Dawid Malan (28) were the only England batters to provide some resistance. The latter two strung together a 45-run opening-wicket partnership before the defending champions lost all 10 wickets for just 111 runs.

"It's a beautiful story" - Aakash Chopra on Angelo Mathews' spell for Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews dismissed Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on Sri Lanka's bowling, Aakash Chopra was particularly delighted with Angelo Mathews' spell. He said (2:45):

"Sri Lanka's best wicket-taker thus far went wicketless, that's Dilshan Madushanka. He too wouldn't have gone empty-handed if they had taken a DRS. But Lahiru Kumara picked up three wickets and then Kasun Rajitha. Angelo Mathews - it's a beautiful story."

Chopra highlighted that the former Sri Lankan skipper wasn't even picked in the original squad before earning a recall because of injuries. He observed:

"He is playing ODI cricket after such a long time. He wasn't part of this team's scheme of things. But Sri Lanka have endured so many injuries, their situation is very bad, so he was called and he picked up two wickets as soon as he came. His first job is batting but he took two wickets."

Mathews returned with figures of 2/14 in five overs. While Lahiru Kumara (3/35) was Sri Lanka's most successful bowler, Kasun Rajitha (2/36) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/21) were the other wicket-takers.

