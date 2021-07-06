17 nations contesting to host 8 ICC events in 2024-2031 cycle

As many as 17 member nations have put their names forward to host eight major upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) events between 2024 to 2031. The ICC is set to conduct two ODI World Cups, four T20 World Cups and two Champions Trophies in that time period.

Pakistan are also among the candidates, a country that last hosted an ICC event in 1996. Pakistan have once again started hosting international matches, and South Africa were among the major cricketing nations to tour the Asian country this year.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe - the 10 full ICC members have submitted preliminary technical proposals to host the major events both individually or jointly between 2024-2031.

Along with the full members, six Associate nations - Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Scotland, the UAE and the USA - have also put their names forward as potential hosts.

"Delighted with the response from our members to hosting" - ICC acting chief executive

ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice

Geoff Allardice, the ICC's acting chief executive, was delighted by the response from the member nations to host major ICC events after as many as 17 countries made an initial proposal.

He added that the ICC would decide on the hosts later this year after members provided a more detailed proposal.

"We are delighted with the response from our members to hosting ICC men's white-ball events post 2023. We will now move forward to the second phase of the process where Members will provide a more detailed proposal before the ICC board takes decisions on our future hosts later this year."

India are set to host the next 50-over World Cup in 2023. Since 2011, the big three - Australia, England and India - have hosted the ODI World Cups. India were also set to host the T20 World Cup this year, but the event was shifted to the UAE and Oman due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

