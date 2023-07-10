“2-1”: Pat Cummins’ prompt response on why he doesn’t believe momentum has shifted in England’s favor

Australian captain Pat Cummins does not believe that momentum in Ashes 2023 has shifted towards England after the hosts’ three-wicket win at Headingley in Leeds.

England beat Australia in a thrilling third Test that ended on Sunday, with the home team chasing down a 251-run target. At one point during the chase, England were in trouble at 171/6. However, Harry Brook (75), Chris Woakes (32*), and Mark Wood (16*) combined to lift the hosts past the finish line and keep their Ashes 2023 hopes alive.

At a post-match press conference, Cummins was asked if he feels the momentum has swung in England’s favor after Sunday’s result.

“Not really. No, No,” he replied.

On being probed further as to why he does not feel England have gained the upper hand, the Aussie skipper gave a prompt response:

“2-1 [referring to the scoreline]”

On whether he feels Australia can seal the series in Manchester, Cummins asserted that the result in Headingley is not going to affect their confidence going into Manchester.

“No. Not at all [loss won't affect Australia]. Every Test, you start from fresh,” he said.

The fourth Test of the five-match Ashes 2023 series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 19 to 23.

“This game ebbed and flowed the whole way through” - Cummins on comparisons with 2019 loss

Ever since the third Test began, there have been talks about England’s Headingley miracle in 2019. While the recently concluded game was also a close one, Cummins does not believe the two can be compared.

"I think this game ebbed and flowed the whole way through, whereas that one in 2019 we were ahead for most of it. We're all kind of used to it - playing cricket there's normally a winner and a loser. We've had a wonderful run up until now, winning the first three matches this tour [including the WTC Final against India]," he stated.

Reflecting on the loss, he admitted that it was disappointing, but asserted that the visitors will brush it off as a one-off.

The Aussie skipper concluded:

"It's a shame, and it's one of the games you look at and everyone thinks you could have done something just a little bit different that might have contributed to a different result. But we've all played enough cricket, so [we will] brush this one off and make sure we get ready for Manchester.”

Having gained a first-innings lead of 26, Australia were bowled out for 224 in their second innings, allowing England to make a strong comeback in the Headingley Test.

