"2019 semi-final ki revenge wali script pe kaam chal raha hai"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final clash

Team India is all set to square off against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday (November 15) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Even though the team has performed exceptionally well in the league phase by winning all nine matches dominantly, Indian fans are a bit anxious as New Zealand boasts a great record against the host nation in ICC matches.

The Kiwis were unbeaten against India in all the ICC tournaments over the last 20 years until this World Cup. The Men in Blue broke that streak by registering a four-wicket win during the league phase of the ongoing tournament in Dharamshala.

The two teams also squared off in the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup in Manchester. The match was extended to the reserve day due to rain interruptions. New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in that game. Many Indian fans are yet to recover from the pain of that loss.

Fans expressed their anticipation for the upcoming match in a unique way by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here is a collection of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Bat first and dismiss them later"- Aakash Chopra's advice to Team India management ahead of the 2023 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently previewed the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup between India and New Zealand in a video shared on his YouTube channel and took some questions from fans. When enquired about his opinion on what India should do if they win the toss, Chopra said:

"Bat first and dismiss them later. I am thinking like that although dew comes at the Wankhede. Run chase is always a little tricky although the Indian team does that. We have already said that our bowling is our strength and you want to use your strength later."

He continued:

"You are playing with three fast bowlers. You can make New Zealand fall in the second innings, that's what I feel, although we won against them while chasing in Dharamsala. I have a strong belief that whatever we do, we will win this match and reach the final."

South Africa will play Australia in the other semi-final on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.