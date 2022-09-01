T20 World Cup 2022: Explosive finisher Tim David named in Australia's 15-man squad

Defending champions Australia have announced their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup on home soil later this year. Singapore-born Tim David's selection over leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is the only change in the team that lifted the title last year.

David, who fetched a jaw-dropping INR 8.25 crore from Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, struck at 216.28 in eight games in the competition. The 26-year-old's strike rate was the highest by any player to have faced at least 50 deliveries in a single edition.

He entered the cash-rich league after hammering 278 runs at a strike rate of 194.41 in the PSL in February. Following IPL 2022, the right-handed batter clubbed 405 runs in 17 games for Lancashire in the T20 Blast, striking at 174.56.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey explained David's selection by saying that his natural ball-striking ability would give Australia extra batting depth and expects him to deliver the goods on the grandest stage.

Bailey said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Tim continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker, who will add extra batting depth to the group, which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket in recent times. We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years."

Australia won their first T20 World Cup last year by beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai. Mitchell Marsh won the Player of the Match award for his 50-ball 77. David Warner was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his 289 runs in seven games at 48.17.

Australia's squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The Men in Yellow will also take the same squad to India in mid-September for a three-match T20 series, excluding David Warner, who will be replaced by Cameron Green.

Aaron Finch & Co. also have T20 fixtures lined up against the West Indies and England at home before beginning their T20 World Cup title defence against New Zealand on October 22 in Sydney.

