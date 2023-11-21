2023 Cricket World Cup sets record for most-attended ICC event with 1.25 million spectators

The 2023 Men's ODI World Cup created history by becoming the most-attended cricket tournament ever. More than 1.25 million spectators were at the grounds to watch the matches during the tournament. It beat the previous record of 1.01 million spectators during the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand.

It was packed to the rafters for all Team India matches across nine venues. The momentum also picked up slowly for the non-India games after criticism of empty stands at the start of the showpiece event.

Close to 1,00,000 fans were in attendance for the grand finale between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The exact figures of 1,250,307 spectators for the 2023 World Cup across the 10 venues in India also include the most attended India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14. For context, the previous edition of the ODI World Cup in England (2019) saw 752,000 fans watch the action from the stands.

On the glowing success of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the ICC's Head of Events, Chris Tetley, said:

"The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a great success, showcasing the best aspects of the game and capturing the hearts of hundreds of millions of fans across the world. The staggering attendance demonstrates the enduring appeal of cricket and the excitement the ODI format continues to offer. It has been an event that has not only entertained but also united cricket fans globally in a celebration of the sport."

The 2023 World Cup also broke several broadcast and digital viewership records. The live streaming platform of the official broadcaster, Star Sports, achieved a peak of 4.3 crore viewers during the league stage match between India and New Zealand. This was reportedly bettered during the two semi-finals and the India-Australia final.

Australia clinched their sixth ODI World Cup title at Team India's expense

It was a familiar ending for Australia in an ODI World Cup.

Australia clinched their sixth ODI World Cup title by ending Team India's fairytale run in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19.

After winning the toss, Australia restricted the star-studded Indian batting lineup to a below-par 240, thanks to an incredible bowling and fielding display. In response, they recovered from a precarious 47/3 to pull off a comprehensive six-wicket win with seven overs to spare.

Travis Head led the way with a breathtaking 137 off 120 deliveries, while Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with an unbeaten 58 off 110 balls.

The triumph was Australia's fifth in the last seven ODI World Cups, dating back to the 1999 edition.

Led by a brilliant Pat Cummins, the side also completed the double of winning the World Test Championship (WTC) and the 50-over World Cup this year.

The defeat was another chapter in India's ever-growing pain of struggling to cross the final hurdle in ICC events. They were riding high on a 10-game winning streak before Australia ended their dream run in the World Cup final. The Men in Blue are yet to clinch an ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The next edition of the ODI World Cup will be played in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in 2027.