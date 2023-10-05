2023 ODI World Cup could add 2.6 billion USD to Indian economy - Reports

The men's ODI World Cup 2023 is finally underway amidst all the discussions, previews, and predictions for each of the ten participating nations. 2019 World Cup finalists- England and New Zealand face each other in a mouth-watering opener in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Reports from the Times of India have the showpiece event contributing heavily to the Indian economy of ₹220 billion ( $2.6 billion), per estimates from economists at Bank of Baroda.

With 48 matches across 10 cities in India over a month and a half, the tournament is expected to lure a large number of fans both domestically and internationally. Economists Jahnavi Prabhakar and Aditi Gupta mentioned that the beneficiaries will be mostly the travel and hospitality sectors.

The tournament will run during India's three-month festive season and is also expected to add tremendous benefit to the retail sector, with several fans purchasing merchandise.

The economists further expect the total Indian viewership on TV and streaming platforms to generate ₹105-120 billion, with other sponsorship revenues. Added to these will also be the increased tax collections on ticket sales, hotels, and food delivery, providing India with a tremendous fiscal upswing.

Team India begin the 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8

All eyes will be on Team India as they clash with Australia in their 2023 World Cup opener.

While England and New Zealand kickstart the 2023 World Cup, Team India will have to wait till the first Sunday of the tournament to play their opening game against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

The Men in Blue are coming off an impressive run of ODI form with a dominant display in the Asia Cup and a 2-1 series win against the Aussies. Led by Rohit Sharma, India will look to overcome their recent ICC title drought and clinch their third World Cup after 1983 and 2011.

Pitted as a heavy favorite thanks to a well-rounded squad and home-field advantage, Team India will play each of their nine round-robin matches in nine different venues.

The side can derive confidence from the fact that the home team has emerged victorious in the previous editions of the 50-over World Cup.

Following the opener in Chennai, India will travel to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru during the league phase of the tournament.

The two semi-finals will be played in Kolkata and Mumbai, with the grand finale in Ahmedabad on November 19. Ahmedabad will also play host to the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on October 14.