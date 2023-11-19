2023 World Cup: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Australia final (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli

Australia have been crowned World Cup 2023 champions after defeating India comprehensively by six wickets in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

After losing the toss, India were asked to bat first on a slow and sluggish wicket. Rohit Sharma started on an aggressive note, scoring boundaries with ease. However, Shubman Gill was quick to depart for just four runs.

Rohit, who played with positive intent, was also back in the hut for 47 runs off 31 balls. Later, Virat Kohli (54 off 63) and KL Rahul (66 off 107) went into ultra-defensive mode, scoring just two boundaries from 11 to 40 overs.

Eventually, India huffed and puffed their way to 240 runs in 50 overs. Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for the Aussies with three wickets. Cummins and Hazlewood scalped two apiece.

Moving to the chase, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were successful in sending back David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steve Smith quickly. However, things went haywire from there for Team India.

It looked like Travis Head was playing on a different wicket as he found boundaries quite frequently to silence the 1.3 lakh crowd at the venue. Head went on to reach his fifty in 57 balls and later, he smacked a century in 95 balls.

On the other end, Marnus Labuschagne (58* off 110) played an anchor to support his partner, stitching up a 192-run record-breaking partnership for the fourth wicket to seal the deal for the Aussies in 43 overs. Head ended his innings with 137 off 120 with 15 fours and four sixes.

That said, let's take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the World Cup 2023.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (IND) 11 11 3 765 117 95.62 847 90.31 3 6 1 68 9 2 RG Sharma (IND) 11 11 0 597 131 54.27 474 125.94 1 3 1 66 31 3 Q de Kock (SA) 10 10 0 594 174 59.4 555 107.02 4 - - 57 21 4 R Ravindra (NZ) 10 10 1 578 123* 64.22 543 106.44 3 2 - 55 17 5 DJ Mitchell (NZ) 10 9 1 552 134 69 497 111.06 2 2 - 48 22 6 DA Warner (AUS) 11 11 0 535 163 48.63 494 108.29 2 2 - 50 24 7 SS Iyer (IND) 11 11 3 530 128* 66.25 468 113.24 2 3 1 37 24 8 KL Rahul (IND) 11 10 4 452 102 75.33 498 90.76 1 2 - 38 9 9 HE van der Dussen (SA) 10 10 1 448 133 49.77 530 84.52 2 2 - 39 8 10 MR Marsh (AUS) 10 10 1 441 177* 49 410 107.56 2 1 2 43 21

Virat Kohli strengthened his pole position in the run-scoring charts of the World Cup 2023 with 765 runs from 11 innings at an average of 95.62. He ended the campaign with three centuries and six fifties.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma ascended to the second position from fifth rank, amassing 597 runs from 11 innings at an average of 54.27. He smacked a century and three fifties in the competition.

South African opening batter Quinton de Kock slipped one rank to secure the third spot, accumulating 594 runs overall in 10 innings at an average of 59.4 with four centuries. Rachin Ravindra (578) and Daryl Mitchell (552) descended a position to hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

David Warner (535) and Shreyas Iyer (530) settle for the sixth and seventh ranks, respectively. KL Rahul moved up from the 13th position to occupy the eighth rank after his 66-run knock in the final, amassing 452 runs overall.

Rassie van der Dussen (448) and Mitchell Marsh (441) slid down one position each to respectively hold on to ninth and 10th slots.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammed Shami (IND) 7 7 293 48.5 4 257 24 7/57 10.7 5.26 12.2 1 3 2 A Zampa (AUS) 11 11 576 96 1 515 23 4/8 22.39 5.36 25.04 3 - 3 D Madushanka (SL) 9 9 470 78.2 4 525 21 5/80 25 6.7 22.38 1 1 4 JJ Bumrah (IND) 11 11 539 89.5 9 366 20 4/39 18.65 4.07 26.95 1 - 5 G Coetzee (SA) 8 8 381 63.3 1 396 20 4/44 19.8 6.23 19.05 1 - 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 9 9 486 81 3 481 18 5/54 26.72 5.93 27 - 1 7 M Jansen (SA) 9 9 414 69 3 450 17 3/31 26.47 6.52 24.35 - - 8 RA Jadeja (IND) 11* 11 561 93.3 4 398 16 5/33 24.87 4.25 35.06 - 1 9 JR Hazlewood (AUS) 11* 11 559 93.1 8 449 16 3/38 28.06 4.81 34.93 - - 10 MJ Santner (NZ) 10 10 556 92.4 4 449 16 5/59 28.06 4.84 34.75 - 1

India's ace pacer Mohammed Shami maintained his top position in the wicket-takers standings, scalping 24 wickets from seven innings. Adam Zampa, the Australian leggie, settled for the second rank, racking up 23 wickets from 11 innings.

Sri Lankan pace sensation Dilshan Madushanka picked up 21 wickets to occupy the third rank at an average of 25. India's Jasprit Bumrah moved up from the fifth slot to fourth with 20 wickets at an average of 18.65.

Gerald Coetzee (20) slipped one position to hold the fifth rank. Shaheen Afridi (18), Marco Jansen (17), and Ravindra Jadeja (16) settled for the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, respectively.

Josh Hazlewood (16) moved up from the 17th position to ninth after picking up two wickets vs India. Mitchell Santner (16) slid down one rank to keep the 10th rank.