2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Afghanistan match

Continuing their impressive run of form, New Zealand streamrolled Afghanistan by 149 runs to clinch Match 16 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18. With their win, the Kiwi unit have soared to the top of the with four wins in as many matches.

After being put to bat first, New Zealand lost Devon Conway early on but Will Young batted brilliantly for his 54. However, Afghanistan fancied their chances when they triggered a collapse and reduced New Zealand from 109/1 to 110/4.

That's when Glenn Phillips (71) and Tom Latham (68) joined forces to rebuild the innings. The two batters made incredible fifties to completely snatch the game from Afghanistan's grip.

Phillips and Latham were involved in a 144-run stand for the fifth wicket, which helped the side post an above-par total of 288/6.

In reply, the Afghani innings just never got going. Their two in-form batters, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (8), got out early as the Kiwi bowlers made inroads into their batting line-up.

Afghanistan kept losing wickets in a cluster before getting bundled out for 139 in 34.4 overs. Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson were the pick of the bowlers as they bagged three wickets each.

Following their victory, New Zealand have become the first team to accumulate eight points. Sitting at the top of the table, the Black Caps have a positive net run rate of +1.932, the best among all the teams.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, won their maiden ODI World 2023 game against England in their last match. However, with their loss against New Zealand, Afghanistan have dropped from sixth position to ninth. The Asian side have two points after four matches. They have a negative net run rate of -1.250.

India can reclaim their top spot after their match vs Bangladesh

India have been the team to beat so far. [Getty Images]

Team India, who were at the top of the pile prior to the game between New Zealand and Afghanistan, can reclaim their first spot if they manage to beat Bangladesh on Thursday (October 19).

The two Asian sides will lock horns in Match 17 of the ongoing showpiece event at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Men in Blue have won their first three games and are currently on the second spot with six points and a positive net run rate of +1.821.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have lost their last two fixtures. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side are placed sixth on the table with two points and a negative net run rate of -0.699.