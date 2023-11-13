2023 World Cup semifinals: Schedule, venues, and timings in IST

The league stage of the 2023 World Cup concluded on Sunday, November 12, with the match between India and Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Men in Blue hammered the Dutch by 160 runs in a one-sided contest. Batting first, Team India put up 410-4 as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul struck hundreds before restricting the Netherlands to 250 in 47.5 overs.

After 45 games, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand finished in the top four to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup. The Men in Blue finished atop the World Cup points table, winning all nine games.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. South Africa finished second in the points table with seven wins out of nine games, going down only to India and the Netherlands.

Australia also won seven games, consecutively after losing their first two to India and South Africa respectively. However, they finished third, as the Proteas had a better net run rate.

New Zealand began the 2023 World Cup with four wins but lost four in a row before beating Sri Lanka. They ended fourth with 10 points from nine games.

Who will meet whom in the 2023 World Cup semifinals?

As per the schedule of the ICC event, the first-placed team after the league stage will take on the fourth-ranked side in the first semifinal.

Team India meet New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 in a rematch of the 2019 knockout clash.

The second-ranked team will face the third-placed side in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. In other words, South Africa meet Australia in the other knockout clash.

The Aussies played out a famous tie with the Proteas in the 1999 ODI World Cup semifinal at Edgbaston, which saw them progress to the final. Australia also beat South Africa by seven wickets in the 2007 semifinal in St Lucia.

Below is the 2023 World Cup semifinal lineup:

November 15: 1st semi-final, India vs New Zealand, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (2:00 pm IST)

November 16: 2nd semifinal, South Africa vs Australia, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (2:00 pm IST)

November 19: Final, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (2:00 pm IST)