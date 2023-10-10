2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after England vs Bangladesh match (Updated) ft. Dawid Malan and Shoriful Islam

England faced Bangladesh in the 7th match of the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday, October 10. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl at the at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

England made a fiery start to their innings, and the openers, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan added 115 runs for the first wicket. Joe Root joined Malan in the middle, and the duo stitched a 151-run stand for the second wicket. England reached the 300-run mark by the end of the 41st over and had lost only three wickets by then.

In the last nine overs, England could score only 60 runs and lost six wickets. The English side posted 364 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Mahedi Hasan picked four wickets, while Shoriful Islam finished with three scalps.

Bangladesh lost four wickets before reaching 50-run mark. Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim added 72 runs for the fifth wicket and rescued the innings. Litton was impressive with a 66-ball 76 knock, and Rahim scored 51 runs off 64 balls. Towhid Hridoy also made a decent contribution of 39 runs off 61 deliveries.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 227 runs and lost the game by 137 runs. Reece Topley was the pick of the bowlers for England, with four wickets for 43 runs in 10 overs. Chris Woakes picked up two wickets for 49 runs in eight overs. Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, and Liam Livingstone picked one wicket each.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Kusal Mendis has been in brilliant form in this World Cup. He has amassed 198 runs in two games at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 166.39. Mendis made 122 runs off just 77 deliveries against Pakistan.

Devon Conway is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored 184 runs in two games at a strike rate of 114.29. Conway was terrific with a 152*-run knock in the first game and followed that with a knock of 32 runs in his last outing.

Rachin Ravindra has been in great form in the two matches so far. He has accumulated 174 runs at a strike rate of 118.37 for New Zealand.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan had great outings for England in this tournament and are in fourth and fifth place on this list, respectively. Root has made 159 runs in two games at an average of 79.50 and a strike rate of 103.24. Malan made 140 runs off 107 deliveries in this game, including 16 fours and five sixes.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Mitchell Santner became the leading wicket-taker in the tournament after his five-wicket haul against the Netherlands. He has taken seven wickets in two games at an average of 13.71, an economy of 4.80, and a strike rate of 17.14.

Matt Henry has six wickets in two games at an average of 14.66 and an economy of 4.75.

Hasan Ali has been the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the tournament and is in third place on this list. He has taken five wickets in two games at an average of 16.60 and an economy of 5.92.

Shoriful Islam was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh in this game. He picked three wickets for 75 runs in 10 overs and has taken a total of five wickets so far.