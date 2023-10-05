2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after England vs New Zealand match (Updated) ft. Devon Conway and Matt Henry

On a flat track in the 2023 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad, New Zealand asked England to bat first. The defending champions initiated their campaign on an impressive note with both openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan stitching a 40-run opening partnership before the latter departed off Matt Henry's brilliant delivery.

A few overs later, Jonny Bairstow followed the queue. However, Joe Root held firm at one end, scoring runs with ease. Regrettably, he couldn't get substantial support from any batter at the other end as England’s counterattacking approach backfired in the middle overs.

Jos Buttler was the next best scorer for England as he smacked a 42-ball 43-run knock with two fours and two sixes. Root went on to score the tournament's first-ever fifty, amassing 77 runs from 86 balls, featuring four fours and one six.

A few batters played some handy knocks in the middle overs but none were good enough for three lions. In the death overs, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood batted calmly to propel their side to 282/9 in 50 overs.

Despite entering this encounter with a depleted bowling attack, the Kiwis brought their A-game to put the opposition on the back foot. Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul for New Zealand.

Shifting the focus to the chase, New Zealand lost Will Young for a golden duck, thanks to Sam Curran. After his dismissal, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra never looked back as they used their bat like a swinging door to keep their side ahead of the required rate, accumulating 81 runs in the first powerplay.

From there, it was smooth sailing for the Black Caps as the Wellington Boys Conway and Ravindra brought up their respective centuries, bringing up the highest partnership (273*) for New Zealand in the World Cup for any wicket.

It was an utterly masterful chase as Conway’s innings looked like batting practice, scoring 152* off 121 balls with 19 fours and three sixes. Rachin Ravindra was at his serene best at the other end, smacking 123* off 96 balls, featuring 11 fours and five sixes.

With England bowlers clueless, the southpaw duo killed off the chase in just 36.2 overs, registering their biggest ODI victory over England in terms of wickets.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Devon Conway used his experience of batting in Ahmedabad, scoring 152 runs, and leading the run-scoring chart. His partner Rachin Ravindra used the opportunity with both hands, amassing 123 runs.

England's Joe Root accumulated 77 runs to secure the third rank with Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow occupying the fourth and fifth ranks, scoring 43 and 33 runs respectively.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is the leading wicket-taker of the campaign, picking three wickets. Part-time spinner Glenn Phillips turned out to be a star bowler for the Kiwis, scalping two wickets.

Spinner Mitchell Santner occupied the third rank, bagging two wickets. Sam Curran and Trent Boult settled with fourth and fifth positions, bagging a wicket each.