2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after England vs Pakistan match (Updated) ft. Ben Stokes and David Willey

England faced Pakistan in the 44th game of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday, November 11, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. England won the toss and elected to bat here.

Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow provided a solid start to the team and added 82 runs for the first wicket. Malan was dismissed first after scoring 31 runs off 39 balls. Bairstow, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes scored half-centuries each.

In-form Stokes scored 84 off 76 deliveries. England posted 337 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Haris Rauf was the prime bowler for Pakistan, with three wickets for 64 runs in 10 overs. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim picked two wickets each, while Iftikhar Ahmed finished with one.

Pakistan had a dismal start to their chase losing the first two wickets for just 10 runs. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the backbone of Pakistan’s batting unit, were also dismissed when the team reached 100. Agha Salman finished as the highest scorer for Pakistan, with 51 runs off 45 deliveries.

Pakistan were bundled out for 244 runs to suffer a 93-run loss. David Willey emerged as England's most effective bowler, securing three wickets. Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, and Moeen Ali contributed with two wickets each, while Chris Woakes claimed the final wicket of Pakistan's innings.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock is just nine runs away from reaching the 600-run mark. He has maintained a batting average of 65.66 and currently resides atop the leaderboard.

Rachin Ravindra, the left-handed Kiwi batter, has scored 565 runs in nine games at an impressive average of 70.62 and a strike rate of 108.44. He has scored three centuries and two half-centuries.

Virat Kohli crossed the 500-run mark in his last outing to claim the third spot. He has mustered 543 runs at a remarkable average of 108.60.

Following his performance today, David Warner climbed to the fourth position with 499 runs in nine games. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma holds the fifth rank among the highest run-scorers having scored 442 runs in eight matches.

Rassie van der Dussen has accumulated 442 runs with an impressive batting average of 55.25. Following closely, Mitchell Marsh, Daryl Mitchell, Dawid Malan, and Glenn Maxwell occupy the subsequent positions, each scoring over 400 runs. Notably, Maxwell has contributed 397 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 152.6.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Adam Zampa regained the top spot in the leading wicket-takers list. He has bagged 22 wickets in nine games at an average of 18.90. Dilshan Madushanka has dropped to second spot with 21 wickets to his name.

Gerald Coetzee has taken 18 wickets in seven games, leading the bowling department for South Africa. He has a bowling average of 19.38.

Shaheen Afridi secured two wickets for 72 runs against England, bringing his total wicket count to 18. On the other hand, Marco Jansen, the left-arm pacer, has dropped to the fifth spot, taking 17 wickets at an average of 24.41.

Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Santner, and Haris Rauf share the same tally of 16 wickets each, placing them in the following three positions. Jasprit Bumrah follows closely with 15 wickets at an impressive average of 15.53, while England's Adil Rashid holds the next spot with 15 wickets at an average of 27.53.